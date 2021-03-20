The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme that the era of unauthorised use of sirens and horns by some motorists in the country has come to an end, at least in the Greater Accra Region while he remains the Minister.

He stressed that the law regulating the use of sirens is unequivocal on who qualifies and who doesn’t, so what matters is just the enforcement to bring some level of sanity into his jurisdiction.

He was speaking about an initiative dubbed Accra must work which is meant to end the unauthorised usage of a siren.

According to Henry Quartey, politicians who do not fall within the qualified category will not be spared when they violate the law.

“Within the next two weeks, I will start writing to the MPs and ministers about the policy. They may decide to use it in other parts of the country but not in Accra.

“Unless in rare situations then they will write for them to be given police motorcade escort,” he declared.

The Accra must work initiative, he said will be carried out in partnership with the media, hence will appeal for their full support in making it a success.

Per regulation 74 of the Road Traffic Regulations of 2012 (L.I. 2180), the law lists the following as the categories of entities permitted to install and use sirens and horns:

They include a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State, a Police vehicle, a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service and a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic.

Others are a motor vehicle used by other recognised government security agencies and a bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing Authority.