According to reports, Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20 did not survive to start life together as they had expected. They died instantly after the car conveying them collided with another in the town of Orange, more than 20 miles east of Beaumont, Texas.

The Orange Police Department is reported as saying that the couple had left the parking lot of the Orange County Justice of the Peace precinct where they had tied the knot, and in an attempt to join the Highway 87, their car collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer loaded with a tractor.

The deceased couple who are said to have known each other way back from high school were planning a Christmas wedding on December 20 for their family and friends after the court marriage, but that could not see the light of say.

Although the truck driver who collided them was unhurt, Harley Morgan and Rhiannon Boudreaux could not make it.

The groom’s mother and sister who were sitting behind them, ostensibly in the same car were left traumatised after witnessing the sad death of their loved ones.

Harley Morgan’s mother, Kennia is reported to have told CNN affiliate KFDM: “I watched my baby die. I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car.

“That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I’m on earth.”

According to a report by CNN, the Justice of the Peace that married the new couple also visited the scene of the incident upon hearing of it.

The Orange Police Department has initiated an investigation into the incident.