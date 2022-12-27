How Maison Novague’s one-for-all approach led to its international fame

As a newly minted fashion brand, Maison Novague took humble, baby steps, “going from sketches to actual dresses,”as the company founder, Fariba Pourkhajani, says. The company began by launching collections of a unique kind and started coming to its own. With its unique designs and exquisite craftsmanship, the company quickly garnered support from users across the globe.

Maison Novague is smoothly settling into its repute as an international brand. “Within just a few months, we received positive reviews from people from different parts of the world and belonging to different age groups,” says FaribaPourkhajani.

Credit goes partly to the sophisticated, cosmopolitan appeal Maison Novague brings while making couture. With its headquarters in Germany, the company carries influence and inspiration from countries as wide apart as Turkey and Italy. Its garments and accessory collections are all handcrafted in trusted tailor shops, with the fabric being carefully handpicked by Fariba Pourkhajani herself, ensuring that only the best goes into the making of the clothes. It does all this while staying steadfast in its promise of delivering clothes and accessories of exceptional quality.

But the primary reason to explain Maison Novague’s success as a household name is its bespoke approach. Their haute couture collection comprises clothes of any (and all) woman’s sizes. “We want to be recognized as a brand that every type of woman of any size feels confident and beautiful while wearing our brand,” says Fariba Pourkhajani.