10 Celebrities who lit up social media with Christmas Day photoshoots

Gideon Nicholas Day

It's a global tradition to capture the festive spirit through photoshoots during the holidays, and Ghana was no exception this Christmas. Celebrities and their families went all out, showcasing a vibrant blend of green, red, and white outfits on Christmas Day. Here's a glimpse of some of the stunning celebrity photoshoots that set social media ablaze:

10 Celebrity Photoshoots on Christmas Day

Serwaa, dressed in a striking red gown by Sima Brew, stood against a lush green backdrop, proving herself the queen of red dresses.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Actress Jackie Appiah wowed in a long corseted red dress adorned with festive ornaments.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

The versatile actress and TV personality treated her followers to two distinct outfits on Christmas Day. The first featured a kente ensemble with green and red patterns, while the second showcased a stylish red jumpsuit with uniquely designed white sleeves.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
TV personality Berla Mundi sat elegantly on a sofa in a knee-length red dress paired with matching heels, holding a Father Christmas toy.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Selly and her husband Praye Tietia turned heads by sharing a picture in red and white outfits, cradling their adorable twin babies.

The Fiawoos
The Fiawoos Pulse Ghana

Harold and his wife embraced the holiday spirit in matching red and white pyjamas, seated by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The Amenyahs
The Amenyahs Pulse Ghana
Actress Tracy Boakye and her husband showcased family unity in a matching green shirt and red-and-white pyjamas photoshoot.

Nti-Amoahs
Nti-Amoahs Pulse Ghana

TV star and entrepreneur Stacy Amoateng and her husband exuded warmth in "Merry and Bright" long-sleeved outfits, accompanied by matching pyjamas for their children.

The Amoatengs
The Amoatengs Pulse Ghana
TV presenter Cookie Tee added a unique twist, donning a white long-sleeved top with long red and white socks while enjoying a plate of Jollof rice.

Cookie Tee
Cookie Tee Pulse Ghana

TikTok star Wesley Kesse stole the show in a three-piece green suit and white shoes, seated on a sofa surrounded by gift boxes.

Wessely Kesse
Wessely Kesse Pulse Ghana

These celebrities truly embraced the holiday spirit, sharing joy and festive vibes with their followers through their dazzling Christmas Day photoshoots.

Gideon Nicholas Day

