If she has these 4 qualities, reconsider settling down with her

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When it comes to relationships men are not the only ones with red flags.

4 red flags in a girl

Women aren’t angels some are equally red flags and settling with someone who bears these qualities can be detrimental to your happiness and mental health.

If you plan on settling down with a woman with these qualities it will be important to give it a second thought

When she’s angry instead of communicating her displeasure she throws things at you and even hits you.

You know very well if you were the one doing this you could land in serious trouble, but she does it to you and expects you to be okay with it. Don’t tolerate it leave before you become a victim.

If she’s disrespectful to elderly people, her age mates, and even strangers. She’s a red flag, if her own parents haven't earned her respect, it raises questions about what you could do to earn hers.

If she disrespects everyone except you, it's likely a matter of time before you're included.

She never compromises, it’s either you do it her way or you don’t do it at all. If she refuses to compromise and insists that everything must be done her way, it's a sign of an unhealthy dynamic.

In a partnership, both individuals should have a say and be willing to make compromises. A relationship isn't about having a master; it's a partnership.

If she consistently blames others for her misfortunes and refuses to take responsibility for her actions, it's a concerning trait.

Partnerships thrive on shared responsibility and accountability. A person who always plays the victim won't contribute to personal and collective growth.

If you notice these red flags, it's crucial to have open conversations and, if needed, seek professional guidance but if all attempts fail it’s time to bow out gently.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

