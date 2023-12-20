If she has these 4 qualities, reconsider settling down with her

If you plan on settling down with a woman with these qualities it will be important to give it a second thought

She solves problems with her fists:

When she’s angry instead of communicating her displeasure she throws things at you and even hits you.

ADVERTISEMENT

You know very well if you were the one doing this you could land in serious trouble, but she does it to you and expects you to be okay with it. Don’t tolerate it leave before you become a victim.

She doesn’t respect her parents:

If she’s disrespectful to elderly people, her age mates, and even strangers. She’s a red flag, if her own parents haven't earned her respect, it raises questions about what you could do to earn hers.

If she disrespects everyone except you, it's likely a matter of time before you're included.

Everything should be done her way:

ADVERTISEMENT

She never compromises, it’s either you do it her way or you don’t do it at all. If she refuses to compromise and insists that everything must be done her way, it's a sign of an unhealthy dynamic.

In a partnership, both individuals should have a say and be willing to make compromises. A relationship isn't about having a master; it's a partnership.

She’d rather be the victim than be responsible

If she consistently blames others for her misfortunes and refuses to take responsibility for her actions, it's a concerning trait.

Partnerships thrive on shared responsibility and accountability. A person who always plays the victim won't contribute to personal and collective growth.

ADVERTISEMENT