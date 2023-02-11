5 dapper outfits men can go for this Valentine's Day

However, why should girls have all the fun with outfits when men can also look dapper and dashing in the right garment?

Here are five Valentine's Day outfit ideas men should embrace.

Go for a classic

You’ve got to go all-out if you know she’s the one, but don’t confuse all-out with overdoing it. To me, all-out is one of your best, most polished, and classic outfits.

Apart from reflecting style, quality, and individuality, a classy suit will flatter your physique and make you look born-ready for a romantic date night with your partner.

You can go for a black shirt and dark grey trousers and pair them up with a classic black coat with a satin finish.

Complete the look with black formal shoes, a trimmed beard, and gelled-up hair.

And don’t worry, she’ll notice the wingtip dress shoes after you give her that bouquet.

Go funky with printed shirts

If you want to try an experimental yet fashionable look on the day of love, we recommend you go for bold prints in your outfit and rock the evening in style.

You can go for a floral printed shirt and pair it up with rust-khaki chinos. You can also go for Aztec, animal, or geometric prints.

Wear leather sneakers to complement the look.

colored shirt with jeans

Don’t neglect the basics like slim dark denim and a navy blazer just because it’s a special occasion. Dress them up while still keeping it rugged with a chambray shirt, hearty tie, and contrasting scarf. Perfect for a first, second, or third date.

If you want to spend a laid-back evening with your partner this V-Day, then choose this simple dress-up that will offer both fashion and comfort.

Complete the ensemble with white sneakers.

Play with turtle neck with chinos

If your Valentine’s Day plans include dinner at a nice restaurant, swap the shirt and tie in favor of a turtleneck. Every dude’s going to be wearing a shirt and tie so why not stand out in a sophisticated and elegant way?

A turtle neck with chinos will add a fun, smart, and casual touch to your appearance, getting you ready to spend the day of love with your partner.

You can opt for a black or red shirt to match the vibes of the day and pair it up with navy blue chinos.

Pair this look with boots or sneakers

Printed cotton t-shirt with jeans

If you are up for an adventurous and fun day with your bae, a comfortable and subtle ensemble can be a good choice.

You can go for a white cotton t-shirt with soft prints on it. Pair the shirt with light blue jeans sticking with the pastel palette.

Finish off your look with classic white sneakers.