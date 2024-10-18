Struggling with yellow teeth? The foods you eat might be to blame

What could be causing this?

Sometimes, the foods and drinks we enjoy every day can slowly change the colour of our teeth without us even realising it. By knowing what to watch out for, you can make simple changes to keep your smile bright and confident.

1. Coffee



Many of us can’t function without our morning cup of coffee. While it helps keep you awake, coffee is a major culprit when it comes to staining teeth. Its dark colour and acidity can wear down enamel, making it easier for stains to stick. If you're a regular coffee drinker, you might notice your teeth becoming yellower over time. Consider drinking through a straw or rinsing your mouth with water afterwards to reduce staining.

2. Tea

Tea lovers, this one's for you. Even though tea is seen as a healthier alternative to coffee, it can also lead to yellow teeth. Black tea, in particular, contains tannins that can cause discolouration. Green and herbal teas can stain teeth too, though usually to a lesser extent. To help prevent stains, try adding a splash of milk to your tea or choosing lighter-coloured herbal varieties.

3. Red wine

Enjoying a glass of red wine can be a relaxing way to end the day, but it might not be great for your teeth. Red wine is rich in chromogens and tannins, substances that can stain tooth enamel. Its acidity also makes your teeth more porous, allowing stains to penetrate more deeply. Sipping water between glasses and brushing your teeth afterwards can help minimise staining.



4. Berries

Berries like blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries have a deep, rich colour that can cling to your teeth and cause yellowing.



Whether you eat them whole, blend them into smoothies, or drink them as juices, the pigments can leave a mark. Rinsing your mouth with water after enjoying berries can help wash away some of the staining compounds.

5. Curry and tomato sauces

Richly coloured foods like curry and tomato sauces can add flavour to your meals but may also contribute to stained teeth. The spices in curry and the deep red of tomato sauce contain pigments that can stick to your enamel. These sauces are also acidic, which can wear down the protective layer of your teeth. Eating crunchy vegetables like carrots or celery afterwards can help scrub away residues.