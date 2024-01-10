ADVERTISEMENT
Things to consider before attempting to break a record

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The temptation of setting or breaking a record captivated many in 2023, with some individuals achieving viral fame while others went unnoticed.

However, the decision to attempt such feats requires careful consideration beyond the spotlight. Here are some factors to consider before embarking on a record-breaking journey:

Consider your health:

  • Setting a record often demands extraordinary physical and mental exertion. It is crucial to assess your current health status before diving into such endeavors.
  • Consider the toll it may take on your body, as irregular sleep patterns and intense training regimes could adversely affect your well-being.

Consider available resources:

  • Record-breaking attempts come with financial implications. Assess whether you have the necessary resources or sponsorship to support your endeavor.
  • For specific records, such as a drive-a-thon, factor in costs for a good car, fuel, maintenance, and other essential expenses.

Consider what you'll gain from it:

  • Understand the purpose behind your desire to set or break a record. Recognition, personal satisfaction, or promotional opportunities for your business are common motivations.
  • If the potential gains align with your goals, it may be a worthwhile pursuit. However, if the endeavor lacks tangible benefits, reconsider your commitment because you are not going to get paid for setting or breaking a recording.

Consider the rules and regulations:

  • Each record category often comes with a set of rules and guidelines established by organizations like the Guinness World Records. Familiarize yourself with these regulations.
  • Ensure that you can adhere to the stipulated rules, as failure to comply may result in disqualification. Wasting energy on a project that doesn't meet the criteria is a disappointing outcome.
Plan for good or bad outcome:

  • Understand that not every record-breaking attempt guarantees immediate success or recognition. Prepare for the aftermath, whether it be success, failure, or a lack of attention.
  • Consider how the experience, win or lose, can contribute to personal growth, skill development, or other aspects of your life.

Embarking on a journey to set or break a record is commendable, but it requires thoughtful planning and consideration.

By carefully weighing these factors, you can make an informed decision and increase your chances of a successful and fulfilling record-breaking experience.

