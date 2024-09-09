ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

5 societies of people you didn't know live underground

Anna Ajayi

These communities have found unique ways to make their homes beneath the earth.

Surprisingly, many people live underground [Pinterest]
Surprisingly, many people live underground [Pinterest]

When we think of communities, we imagine people living in cities, towns, or rural areas above ground.

Recommended articles

However, some societies have adapted to living underground, either by choice or out of necessity. These underground communities have thrived in different parts of the world for centuries, with people building homes, businesses, and entire lives beneath the surface.

Inside Coober Pedy [Pinterest]
Inside Coober Pedy [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Coober Pedy is a small town in South Australia known as the “opal capital of the world.” Many of its residents live underground to escape the extreme heat of the desert, where temperatures can soar to over 40°C (104°F) during the summer. The underground homes, known as "dugouts," provide natural insulation, keeping the inhabitants cool in the heat and warm during the colder months. Coober Pedy is home to underground shops, churches, and even hotels, making it one of the most well-known underground communities in the world.

Underground Cappadocia [EasternTurkeyTours]
Underground Cappadocia [EasternTurkeyTours] Pulse Nigeria

In the heart of Turkey lies Cappadocia, a region famous for its unique rock formations and underground cities. Dating back thousands of years, these subterranean cities were initially carved into soft volcanic rock as protection from invasions. One of the most famous underground cities in Cappadocia is Derinkuyu, which could house up to 20,000 people. These cities had multiple levels, with living spaces, food storage, and even churches and schools. Today, some of these ancient underground dwellings are still in use, while others have been turned into tourist attractions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Setenil de las Bodegas [AtlasObscura]
Setenil de las Bodegas [AtlasObscura] Pulse Nigeria

Setenil de las Bodegas is a small town in southern Spain where many homes and businesses are built directly into the cliffs of a narrow river gorge. Rather than excavating fully underground, the town’s residents have incorporated the natural rock formations into their homes, with some structures nestled under large overhanging rocks. This unique setup not only provides natural protection from the weather but also creates a beautiful and unusual landscape. The town is famous for its whitewashed buildings that seamlessly blend into the rocky surroundings.

Underground Matmata [Reuters]
Underground Matmata [Reuters] Pulse Nigeria

Matmata is a small Berber village in southern Tunisia where residents live in underground dwellings that are carved out of the soft sandstone. These homes are built around large pits that act as courtyards, with rooms dug into the walls of the pit. This underground living style helps protect inhabitants from the intense heat of the desert. Matmata gained international fame when some of its homes were used as filming locations for the “Star Wars” movies, attracting tourists to this unique underground community.

ADVERTISEMENT
Beijing’s Underground City [Medium]
Beijing’s Underground City [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

During the Cold War era, Beijing constructed an extensive underground city designed to shelter residents in the event of a nuclear attack. Known as the "Underground Great Wall," this vast network of tunnels spans over 85 square kilometres (33 square miles) beneath the city. While it was never used for its intended purpose, parts of the underground city have since been repurposed into living quarters for some of Beijing’s residents, particularly migrant workers who seek affordable housing in the crowded metropolis.

ALSO READ: 5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She’s dating my man

Ask Pulse: She’s dating my man but I can’t face her because of how I found out

Finding love can be hard [FamilyTalk]

5 things you need to stop doing if you want to find love

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

10 countries with the largest gold reserves in the world

Some foods we love to eat but can be poisonous [iStock]

5 foods we love to eat but can be poisonous