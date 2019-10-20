Glitz Africa Fashion Show is one of the leading fashion events or show in Ghana where celebrities, models, designers, photographers, makeup artiste alike meet to celebrate pure talents among themselves and receives numerous awards on the night.

5 stunning photos of Sister Derby at Glitz Africa Fashion Show

This year's edition of the event happened at the Kempinski Hotel.

The Fashion Show is purposely to showcase fashion and award celebrities doing well in their respective fields, be it music, acting, etc.

Photos captured at the event have already flooded the internet and as usual, fans are gushing over the glam photos of their favourite celebrities.

One of the photos that have caught 'fire' on social media is Ghanaian television presenter, musician, model, Deborah Vanessa aka Sister Derby and here's what she wore on the night.