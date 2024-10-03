Here are 5 tips to help your prepaid last longer

With tariffs increasing yet again, it’s more important than ever to find ways to save. If you want to make the most of your electricity and cut down on your bills, here are some practical tips to follow.
Are you tired of watching your prepaid meter run like a horse, causing your electricity bills to skyrocket?
Switch to energy-efficient bulbs
Traditional incandescent bulbs use a lot of energy and contribute to high electricity bills. Replace them with energy-saving LEDs or CFLs. These bulbs use significantly less power and last longer, helping you save on both energy and replacement costs.
Unplug appliances when not in use
Many appliances consume power even when they're turned off, a phenomenon known as "vampire power." Unplug chargers, televisions, microwaves, and other electronics when they’re not in use to avoid unnecessary energy consumption.
Avoid overloading your refrigerator
Refrigerators work more efficiently when they have enough space for air to circulate. Overloading them makes the motor work harder, consuming more electricity. Keep your fridge organised and clean to ensure it operates efficiently and consumes less power.
Use power strips with an on/off switch
Power strips make it easier to manage multiple devices at once. Simply flip the switch to cut power to several devices at once when they are not in use, preventing energy waste and making it easier to control your power consumption.
Limit the use of high-energy appliances
High-energy appliances like washing machines, irons, and air conditioners consume a lot of power. Use them wisely by running full loads of laundry, ironing clothes in bulk, and setting your air conditioner to moderate temperatures. The less frequently you use these appliances, the longer your electricity will last.
By following these tips, you can stretch your prepaid electricity further, reducing your overall consumption and keeping your bills manageable. Saving on electricity isn’t just good for your wallet—it’s good for the environment too!