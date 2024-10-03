ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 5 tips to help your prepaid last longer

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Are you tired of watching your prepaid meter run like a horse, causing your electricity bills to skyrocket?

Prepaid meters
With tariffs increasing yet again, it’s more important than ever to find ways to save. If you want to make the most of your electricity and cut down on your bills, here are some practical tips to follow.

Recommended articles

Traditional incandescent bulbs use a lot of energy and contribute to high electricity bills. Replace them with energy-saving LEDs or CFLs. These bulbs use significantly less power and last longer, helping you save on both energy and replacement costs.

LED bulbs are four times more energy saving than incandescent bulbs.
Many appliances consume power even when they're turned off, a phenomenon known as "vampire power." Unplug chargers, televisions, microwaves, and other electronics when they’re not in use to avoid unnecessary energy consumption.

Refrigerators work more efficiently when they have enough space for air to circulate. Overloading them makes the motor work harder, consuming more electricity. Keep your fridge organised and clean to ensure it operates efficiently and consumes less power.

Don't overload the fridge
Power strips make it easier to manage multiple devices at once. Simply flip the switch to cut power to several devices at once when they are not in use, preventing energy waste and making it easier to control your power consumption.

High-energy appliances like washing machines, irons, and air conditioners consume a lot of power. Use them wisely by running full loads of laundry, ironing clothes in bulk, and setting your air conditioner to moderate temperatures. The less frequently you use these appliances, the longer your electricity will last.

By following these tips, you can stretch your prepaid electricity further, reducing your overall consumption and keeping your bills manageable. Saving on electricity isn’t just good for your wallet—it’s good for the environment too!

