5 ways you can save money on food in a bad economy

The cost of living is rising, and the prices of basic food items seem to increase daily. This situation has forced many families to look for ways to cut back on expenses without sacrificing the quality and quantity of the food they eat.

It can be stressful to think about how to feed your family well while trying to stick to a tight budget, but the good news is that there are simple and effective ways to save money on food.

1. Plan your meals and make a shopping list

One of the easiest ways to save money on food is to plan your meals for the week and stick to a shopping list. Before you go to the market, take some time to think about what you will eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Write down the ingredients you need and check what you already have at home. This way, you won’t end up buying things you don’t need or forgetting to buy important items, which might make you spend more later. Sticking to a list helps you avoid impulse buying, which can quickly drain your wallet.

2. Buy in bulk and share with friends or family

Buying food items in bulk is usually cheaper than buying small quantities. You can save money by purchasing staples like rice, beans, garri, and palm oil in larger quantities. If you can’t afford to buy in bulk alone, consider teaming up with friends, family, or neighbours to buy together and share the cost. This way, everyone gets to enjoy the lower prices without spending too much money at once.

3. Cook at home more often

Eating out can be expensive, especially if you do it frequently. One of the best ways to save money is to cook your meals at home as much as possible. Home-cooked meals are not only cheaper but also healthier because you can control the ingredients and avoid excessive oil or seasoning. Try to learn new recipes that are simple and use locally available ingredients.

4. Use seasonal and local produce

Fruits and vegetables that are in season are cheaper and fresher than those that are not. Buying local produce helps you save money because it doesn’t include the extra cost of transportation and importation. Visit local markets to find seasonal items, and don’t be afraid to ask for discounts, especially towards the end of the market day when sellers are eager to sell off their goods.

5. Reduce food waste

Reducing food waste is another excellent way to save money. Make sure to use leftovers creatively, so they don’t go to waste. Store food properly to keep it fresh for longer. For example, vegetables can be blanched and stored in the freezer, and leftover rice can be used to make fried rice. By using what you have and avoiding waste, you can stretch your food budget further.

