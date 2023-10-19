6 surprising reasons some couples have divorced

Take a look at some absurd reasons that made some marriages come to an end:

1. His manhood was just too big

Aisha Dannupawa sought a divorce from her husband, Ali Maizinari, in Nigeria because, his penis was too big for her.

According to her, they hadn't engaged in sexual activities before marriage.

She was unprepared for the challenges posed by her husband's unusually large anatomy, which resulted in physical discomfort for her.

2. She became richer than him:

In another case from Ghana, a woman decided to divorce her husband after furthering her education and obtaining a higher-paying job, which resulted in her surpassing him both in education and finances.

This shift in their respective positions led to the dissolution of their marriage.

3. Because of makeup

Shortly after their wedding, a couple faced issues in their marriage when the husband claimed that he had been deceived by his wife.

After her makeup washed away in the pool he argued that her use of makeup had concealed her true appearance, causing him to feel betrayed.

He demanded a divorce based on this claim.

4. He refused to install a toilet:

In India, a woman requested a divorce because her husband refused to install a toilet in their house.

He consistently made her use outdoor facilities, leading to her feeling mistreated.

The court granted her a divorce on the grounds of inhumane treatment.

5. He refused to take a bath

A woman filed for divorce after just two months of marriage because her husband had consistently refused to maintain basic personal hygiene, including bathing.

She couldn't endure this situation any longer, which led to the dissolution of their marriage.

6. She was no longer beautiful

A Ghanaian man decided to divorce his wife when he perceived that her physical beauty had diminished over the years of their marriage.

This change in her appearance led to his desire to end the relationship.

These unusual reasons for divorce illustrate the diverse and unexpected factors that can contribute to the breakdown of a marriage.

