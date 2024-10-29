7 extremely rare animals on the brink of extinction

Unfortunately, many rare animals face the threat of extinction due to habitat loss, climate change, poaching, and other human activities. Some of these animals are so rare that only a few individuals remain in the wild, and their survival depends on urgent action and conservation efforts.

Protecting these species helps maintain biodiversity and preserves these parts of our natural world.

Here’s a look at seven of the world’s rarest animals currently on the brink of extinction:

1. Vaquita

Pulse Nigeria

The vaquita, a tiny porpoise found only in the Gulf of California, Mexico, is the world’s rarest marine mammal. With fewer than 10 left, vaquitas are critically endangered due to illegal fishing activities that trap them in nets meant for other species.

2. Amur leopard

Pulse Nigeria

Native to the forests of Russia and China, the Amur leopard is one of the rarest big cats, with fewer than 100 left. These leopards are endangered due to poaching for their beautiful, spotted fur and habitat destruction.

3. Javan rhino

Pulse Nigeria

The Javan rhino once found across Southeast Asia, now exists only in one protected area in Indonesia, with around 60 left. Deforestation and poaching have drastically reduced their numbers, but conservation efforts in Ujung Kulon National Park aim to preserve their population.

4. Yangtze finless porpoise

Pulse Nigeria

Known as the “smiling dolphin” due to its friendly appearance, the Yangtze finless porpoise lives in China’s Yangtze River. Pollution, heavy boat traffic, and habitat loss have left fewer than 1,000 porpoises in the wild.

5. Cross river gorilla

Pulse Nigeria

This gorilla species is native to the border regions of Nigeria and Cameroon, with only around 200-300 left. Logging, farming, and hunting have reduced their habitats and population. Conservation groups are working to protect the forests and raise awareness among local communities about the importance of these gorillas.

6. Northern bald ibis

Pulse Nigeria

The Northern Bald Ibis, known for its bald head and long, curved beak, was once widespread across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. With only around 500 birds left in the wild, the species is endangered due to habitat loss, hunting, and climate change. Conservationists are tracking and protecting their habitats to help increase their numbers.

7. Hainan gibbon

Pulse Nigeria

The Hainan gibbon, found only on China’s Hainan Island, is the rarest primate, with fewer than 30 individuals remaining. Deforestation and hunting have devastated their population, but conservation projects on Hainan Island are working to restore their habitats and increase their numbers.

