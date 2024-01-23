8 body language signs that you're being lied to
Welcome to the world of body language, where silent signals speak louder than words.
Recommended articles
Well, it turns out your instincts might be picking up on subtle hints that aren't obvious at first glance.
In our everyday interactions, whether it's chatting with friends, negotiating in a business meeting, or even on a date, we're constantly communicating, not just with our words, but with our bodies too. Sometimes, these physical cues can reveal more than the spoken word, especially when it comes to detecting deception.
Here are some little signs that someone might be telling a lie:
Avoiding eye contact
When people avoid eye contact, it's a classic sign they might be lying. It's like they can't bear to face the truth themselves!
Fidgeting non-stop
A liar often fidgets. They might play with their hair, shuffle their feet, or fiddle with their clothes. It's like their body's trying to distract you from their words.
Covering their face
Notice someone covering their mouth or touching their nose while talking? These are common gestures people make when they're not being entirely truthful.
Inconsistent facial expressions
A person's face can tell a story different from their words. If their expressions don't match up with what they're saying, your lie radar should be beeping!
Body language doesn't match words
When someone's words say one thing but their body says another, something's fishy. For example, they might nod 'yes' while saying 'no'.
Stiff or artificial movements
Liars often look stiff or rehearsed. It's as if they're acting out a script rather than speaking naturally.
Too little or too much eye contact
Some liars avoid eye contact, while others overdo it to seem truthful. It's all about finding that weird balance.
Quick defensive reactions
If someone gets defensive super fast, it could be a sign they're hiding something. It's like they're ready to fight off any doubt you might have.
So, there you have it. Keep an eye out for these signs; remember, they're not foolproof. People are complex, and there could be other reasons for these behaviours. Always consider the context and, when in doubt, trust your gut!
This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh