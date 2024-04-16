ADVERTISEMENT
9 things you should do during heavy rains if you live in flood-prone areas

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Living in a flood-prone area requires heightened awareness and preparedness, especially during heavy rainfall, which can quickly lead to flooding.

Here are essential tips and strategies to help you stay safe and minimize damage during such events:

  • Weather alerts: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and storm warnings. Use a weather app, radio, or TV to stay updated on the latest developments.
  • Local alerts: Subscribe to local emergency notifications systems to receive real-time updates about flooding risks in your area.
  • Prepare an emergency Kit: Include non-perishable food, drinking water, flashlights, a first-aid kit, batteries, medications, and other essentials that you might need for at least 72 hours.
  • Important documents: Keep important documents such as insurance papers, medical records, and personal identification in a waterproof container.
  • Sandbags: Place sandbags around doors and low-lying areas to help block water entry.
  • Sealants: Use sealants and waterproofing compounds to reinforce basement windows, walls, and doors.
  • Elevate Appliances: Raise electrical outlets, heating systems, appliances, and other components susceptible to water damage.
  • Safe Routes: Know and practice evacuation routes from your home. Identify high ground near your home where you can seek refuge if needed.
  • Contact Information: Have a list of emergency contacts, including local emergency services, neighbors, and family members.
  • Flood Insurance: Review your property insurance for flood coverage as standard policies often do not cover flood damage. Consider purchasing flood insurance if you don't already have it.
  • Relocate Vehicles: Move vehicles to higher ground to avoid damage from standing or moving floodwaters.
  • Emergency Supplies: Keep an emergency kit in your car with essentials like snacks, water, a charger, and blankets.
  • Electrical safety: Turn off the main power if water is likely to enter your home to prevent electrical hazards.
  • Avoid water during a storm: Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.
  • Electrical safety: Be cautious of fallen power lines and report them immediately to the utility company. Avoid standing water as it may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
  • Stay off roads: Avoid driving through flooded areas. Just 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a car. Follow official guidance if evacuation is ordered.
  • Stay in Touch: Keep your phone charged and ready to use for emergency communications.
  • Help Neighbors: Assist neighbors who may require special help, such as elderly or disabled individuals.
By taking these precautions and preparing in advance, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with living in a flood-prone area during heavy rainfall. Remember, the safety of you and your family is paramount, and timely actions can save lives and property.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

