Here are essential tips and strategies to help you stay safe and minimize damage during such events:
ADVERTISEMENT
9 things you should do during heavy rains if you live in flood-prone areas
Living in a flood-prone area requires heightened awareness and preparedness, especially during heavy rainfall, which can quickly lead to flooding.
Recommended articles
1. Stay informed
- Weather alerts: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and storm warnings. Use a weather app, radio, or TV to stay updated on the latest developments.
- Local alerts: Subscribe to local emergency notifications systems to receive real-time updates about flooding risks in your area.
2. Emergency kit
ADVERTISEMENT
- Prepare an emergency Kit: Include non-perishable food, drinking water, flashlights, a first-aid kit, batteries, medications, and other essentials that you might need for at least 72 hours.
- Important documents: Keep important documents such as insurance papers, medical records, and personal identification in a waterproof container.
3. Flood-proofing your home
- Sandbags: Place sandbags around doors and low-lying areas to help block water entry.
- Sealants: Use sealants and waterproofing compounds to reinforce basement windows, walls, and doors.
- Elevate Appliances: Raise electrical outlets, heating systems, appliances, and other components susceptible to water damage.
4. Plan your evacuation route
- Safe Routes: Know and practice evacuation routes from your home. Identify high ground near your home where you can seek refuge if needed.
- Contact Information: Have a list of emergency contacts, including local emergency services, neighbors, and family members.
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Check your insurance
- Flood Insurance: Review your property insurance for flood coverage as standard policies often do not cover flood damage. Consider purchasing flood insurance if you don't already have it.
6. Safeguard your vehicles
- Relocate Vehicles: Move vehicles to higher ground to avoid damage from standing or moving floodwaters.
- Emergency Supplies: Keep an emergency kit in your car with essentials like snacks, water, a charger, and blankets.
7. Avoid electrical hazards
ADVERTISEMENT
- Electrical safety: Turn off the main power if water is likely to enter your home to prevent electrical hazards.
- Avoid water during a storm: Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.
- Electrical safety: Be cautious of fallen power lines and report them immediately to the utility company. Avoid standing water as it may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
8. Avoid driving
- Stay off roads: Avoid driving through flooded areas. Just 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a car. Follow official guidance if evacuation is ordered.
9. Communicate and cooperate
- Stay in Touch: Keep your phone charged and ready to use for emergency communications.
- Help Neighbors: Assist neighbors who may require special help, such as elderly or disabled individuals.
ADVERTISEMENT
By taking these precautions and preparing in advance, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with living in a flood-prone area during heavy rainfall. Remember, the safety of you and your family is paramount, and timely actions can save lives and property.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh