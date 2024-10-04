10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

Onwualu, with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, outlined the factors and provided recommendations for maintaining optimal heart health.

He said “Weight plays a crucial role in heart health, underweight and overweight conditions can strain the heart.

“The indicator we use to check the effect of body weight on the heart is the Body Mass Index (BMI). There is a healthy BMI and an unhealthy BMI. The higher the BMI, the higher the risk for heart disease.

“Abdominal obesity is also a weight factor that affects the heart. Take a tape and measure the circumference of the abdomen, using the belly button as a reference point.

“For females, it should not be more than 88cm. When it is more than this figure, it can affect the heart. For males, the abdomen circumference should not be more than 102cm.”

He also listed high blood pressure, diabetes and high blood cholesterol as second, third and fourth factors that affect heart health.

He explained that high blood pressure forces the heart to work harder to circulate blood, leading to overexertion, as he advised reduced salt intake to manage blood pressure.

The cardiologist added that “abnormal blood sugar levels associated with diabetes can also damage the heart. Minimise the intake of unrefined sugars and avoid junk food to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and protect the heart.

“Elevated cholesterol level can block heart valves and overwork the heart. Go for a diet high in unsaturated fats and low in saturated fats to lower cholesterol levels.”

He said that aging, though inevitable, plays a role in declining heart function.

He noted that “we don’t have control over ageing, but as we age, the performance of the heart begins to decline. And when it drops beyond the normal reference rate, the heart becomes sick.”

Onwualu, therefore, warned against excessive alcohol consumption, smoking and lack of exercise, as they are associated with unhealthy heart function.

He said “Alcohol is not good for the heart. Avoid alcohol at all costs. That is what we recommend now. However, research says little alcohol is good for the heart, but the question is, how do we quantify little?

“Smoking is detrimental to heart health due to its harmful effects on blood vessels. It blocks the vessels and forces the heart to overwork.

“Physical inactivity weakens heart muscles. The World Health Organisation’s guidelines recommend at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking or 15 minutes of vigorous exercise, like running, daily.”

“Individuals with a family history of heart disease are also at higher risk of poor heart function.

“Such individuals should be especially vigilant in monitoring heart health and go for heart screening regularly.”

The heart specialist also cautioned against stress, noting that it could overwork the heart, leading to fatigue and reduced functionality.

“Plan your time and don’t overwork yourself over things that you cannot control. Create time to sleep,” he said.