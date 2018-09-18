5 causes and symptoms of cataract

A cataract is the gradual clouding of the lens of the eye.
Common symptoms of cataracts include:
blurry vision
trouble seeing at night
seeing colors as faded
increased sensitivity to glare
halos surrounding lights
double vision in the affected eye
a need for frequent changes in prescription glasses
READ ALSO:5 foods to eat if you have piles
There are several underlying causes of cataracts.
These include:
an overproduction of oxidants, which are oxygen molecules that have been chemically altered due to normal daily life
smoking
ultraviolet radiation
the long-term use of steroids and other medications
certain diseases, such as diabetes
trauma
radiation therapy