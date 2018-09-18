5 causes and symptoms of cataract

news

A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye which leads to a decrease in vision. Cataracts often develop slowly and can affect one or both eyes.

Symptoms of Cataracts

Common symptoms of cataracts include:

blurry vision

trouble seeing at night

seeing colors as faded

increased sensitivity to glare

halos surrounding lights

double vision in the affected eye

a need for frequent changes in prescription glasses

Causes of Cataracts

There are several underlying causes of cataracts.

These include:

an overproduction of oxidants, which are oxygen molecules that have been chemically altered due to normal daily life

smoking

ultraviolet radiation

the long-term use of steroids and other medications

certain diseases, such as diabetes

trauma

radiation therapy