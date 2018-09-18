Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 causes and symptoms of cataract


Health Tips 5 causes and symptoms of cataract

A cataract is the gradual clouding of the lens of the eye.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 causes and symptoms of cataract play

5 causes and symptoms of cataract

A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye which leads to a decrease in vision. Cataracts often develop slowly and can affect one or both eyes.

  • Symptoms of Cataracts

Common symptoms of cataracts include:

blurry vision

trouble seeing at night

seeing colors as faded

increased sensitivity to glare

halos surrounding lights

double vision in the affected eye

a need for frequent changes in prescription glasses

READ ALSO:5 foods to eat if you have piles

  • Causes of Cataracts

There are several underlying causes of cataracts.

These include:

an overproduction of oxidants, which are oxygen molecules that have been chemically altered due to normal daily life

smoking

ultraviolet radiation

the long-term use of steroids and other medications

certain diseases, such as diabetes

trauma

radiation therapy

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Parental Health: 6 foods to avoid when breastfeeding Parental Health 6 foods to avoid when breastfeeding
mediaReach-OMD: OMD holds ‘Health Day’ for employees mediaReach-OMD OMD holds ‘Health Day’ for employees
Beauty Benefits: 4 beauty benefits of milk you probably didn't know about Beauty Benefits 4 beauty benefits of milk you probably didn't know about
Health Tips: 5 foods to eat if you have piles Health Tips 5 foods to eat if you have piles
Water and thirst: 5 reasons why you are always thirsty Water and thirst 5 reasons why you are always thirsty
Beauty Tips: How to make an anti-wrinkle lemon face mask Beauty Tips How to make an anti-wrinkle lemon face mask

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure
Men's Lifestyle: Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal Men's Lifestyle Men with beards more likely to cheat on their partner and steal



Top Articles

1 Health Tips 5 foods to eat if you have pilesbullet
2 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
3 Self-improvement 8 simple ways to boost your self-esteembullet
4 Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aidbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Photos Akpene Diatta Hoggar wins Miss Universe Ghana 2018bullet
8 Dental Hack 5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at homebullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
10 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet

Related Articles

mediaReach-OMD OMD holds ‘Health Day’ for employees
Pregnancy 10 weirdest pregnancy symptoms
Health Tips 6 risks involved in getting an IUD
Parental Health 6 foods to avoid when breastfeeding
Women's health 6 warning signs during your periods you should never ignore
Heavy menstrual bleeding 6 reasons why your period is super heavy
Self-improvement 8 simple ways to boost your self-esteem
Health Tips 5 foods to eat if you have piles
Beauty Benefits 4 beauty benefits of milk you probably didn't know about

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and...bullet
6 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
9 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter...bullet
10 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good...bullet

Beauty & Health

Pregnancy 10 weirdest pregnancy symptoms
Women's health 6 warning signs during your periods you should never ignore
An IUD is a tiny device that's put into your uterus to prevent pregnancy.
Health Tips 6 risks involved in getting an IUD
Heavy menstrual bleeding 6 reasons why your period is super heavy
X
Advertisement