5 foods to eat everyday if you have piles

Piles also called hemorrhoids is the condition where the veins present in the anal region gets inflamed and swells up.

Some women get piles during pregnancy while most people get it through aging. Constipation stands out because this is one factor that is in our control if the food we take is proper.

Here are certain types of foods which can help you deal with Piles better.

Whole grains

Fiber-rich foods like bran cereal, brown rice, oatmeal, whole wheat pasta and others soften the stool and help reduce the pain.

Leafy green vegetables

Green vegetables are packed with antioxidants and nutrients that help with digestion.

People suffering from piles should add Broccoli, sprouts, carrots, brussels, cabbage, tomato, asparagus, cauliflower, onions, cucumber to their diet.

Fruits

Fruits are high in nutrients, fiber, minerals, and vitamins that help to regulate the bowel movement. Fruits that can be eaten with their skin like apples, prunes, raisins, grapes, berries are full of fiber and are very beneficial. The ones that have to be eaten without the skin are good too, for example, papaya, banana, oranges.

Beans

Beans are high in fiber content and should be included in regular meals of a piles patient. Kidney, black, lima, navy beans, black-eyed peas, legumes are some good options.

Water

It is always advisable to stay hydrated when you have piles to help with the smooth functioning of the bowel movement.