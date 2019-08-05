When it comes to growing a beard, time and patience are two essential things on every man’s beard journey.

There are certain foods that you can add to your diet to speed up the process. Here are 5 foods that you should be eating right now.

Beef

Red meats are high in saturated fats which helps with hair growth. So, beef is great for your beard.

Orange juice

A glass of orange juice is rich in many nutrients including Vitamin C which promotes heart health. Vitamin C also promotes facial hair growth.

Fish

Fish such as salmon contains omega 3 fatty acids. It also contains multiple micronutrients which help our bodies, some of those also help in growing your beard.

Egg

They have protein, which is essential to facial hair growth. So eggs are not only for your muscles growth.

Potatoes

Potato contains vitamin B, vitamin C, zinc, niacin, and iron, which nourish hair follicles and promote hair growth.