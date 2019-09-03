Broccoli is green vegetable belongs to the cruciferous family, along with cauliflower, cabbage and kale and it can be eaten raw or cooked.

It is a super food that contains iron, potassium, calcium, selenium and magnesium as well as the vitamins A, C, E, K and a good array of B vitamins including folic acid.

Is broccoli good for your health?

Improves bones and teeth

Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin K, calcium, potassium, and magnesium which plays a role in maintaining bone mineral density (it contains good levels of iron too). Vitamin K is an essential nutrient that is needed for blood clotting and may play an important role in keeping our bones healthy and strong.

Certain experts say vitamin K builds bones better than calcium. And a cup of broccoli contains 270 per cent of the vitamin K you need in a day. This vitamin, along with calcium, also helps maintain your teeth.

Promotes heart health

Broccoli keeps the blood vessels strong, which is one of the ways it improves heart health. The sulforaphane in the vegetable can prevent and even reverse damage to blood vessel linings caused by chronic sugar issues.

Enhances liver health

Broccoli has been found to prevent liver cancer and even aid in its treatment.

Broccoli sprouts can raise the levels of detoxification enzymes and protect the liver from damage. The vegetable might also prevent liver failure. Eating 4 servings of broccoli a week can do wonders to your liver health.

Might promote weight loss

Broccoli is low in calories, and hence can be an ideal addition to a weight loss diet. And yes, broccoli is a good source of fibre – it keeps you full for a long period and discourages binging. This could simply make your path to weight loss a little smoother.

Improves brain health

Broccoli contains vitamin K that enhances cognitive abilities and choline that improves memory.