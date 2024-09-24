5 menstrual disorders you should know about

One of those challenges is menstrual disorders, which can disrupt daily activities and lead to physical and emotional discomfort.

It’s important to understand that if you experience menstrual issues, you are not alone. Many people face similar challenges, and there are ways to manage them. Let’s look at five common menstrual disorders that everyone should know about.

1. Dysmenorrhea (painful periods)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dysmenorrhea is the medical term for painful periods, and it's something many people experience. The pain usually occurs in the lower abdomen and can also spread to the back and thighs.

Pulse Nigeria

Some people feel mild discomfort, while others experience intense cramps that interfere with their daily activities. Primary dysmenorrhea is linked to regular menstrual cramps, while secondary dysmenorrhea is caused by underlying conditions like endometriosis or fibroids. Treatment includes over-the-counter pain relievers, lifestyle changes, and, in some cases, prescription medication or therapy.

2. Amenorrhea (missed periods)

Amenorrhea refers to the absence of menstrual periods. It is normal for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or going through menopause, but for others, missed periods can signal a health issue. Primary amenorrhea occurs when someone has never had a period by the age of 15, while secondary amenorrhea happens when a person who previously had regular periods suddenly stops menstruating for three or more months. Causes of amenorrhea can include stress, extreme weight loss, hormonal imbalances, or medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Menorrhagia (heavy periods)

Menorrhagia is a condition where menstrual bleeding is abnormally heavy or lasts longer than usual. People with menorrhagia have to change their pads or tampons frequently, and the heavy bleeding can interfere with daily life.

Pulse Nigeria

This disorder can lead to fatigue and, in some cases, anaemia (a lack of healthy red blood cells). Causes may include hormonal imbalances, uterine fibroids, or certain medications. Treatment can involve hormone therapy, medications to reduce bleeding, or, in more severe cases, surgical procedures.

4. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

ADVERTISEMENT

Premenstrual syndrome, commonly known as PMS, affects many people before their period starts. PMS can cause a variety of physical and emotional symptoms, including mood swings, irritability, bloating, fatigue, and headaches. These symptoms can range from mild to severe and typically go away once the period begins. In some cases, PMS can significantly affect a person’s quality of life. Treatment for PMS may involve lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments, stress management, or medication to ease symptoms.

5. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormonal disorder that affects how the ovaries work. People with PCOS may experience irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne, and weight gain. The condition occurs when the ovaries produce too much of certain hormones, leading to problems with ovulation. PCOS can increase the risk of other health issues, such as diabetes or infertility, but with proper medical care, the symptoms can be managed.

Pulse Nigeria

Treatment usually focuses on managing symptoms and preventing complications through lifestyle changes and medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Menstrual disorders are common, but they don't have to control your life. If you experience any of these conditions, reach out to a medical professional to discuss your symptoms and find the right treatment plan for you.