5 sexual injuries you should know about

There are those irritating situations, like being left sans orgasm and then there are other times when sex can be downright hazardous.

Sex injuries happen more often than you might think—so you should be aware of the most common ones (mostly so you can figure out what to do if they happen to you)

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 sexual injuries you probably did not know about.

1. Vaginal tears

You know it's happened when you're bleeding down there after the deed, or it simply really, really hurts.

2.Heart Attack

Vigorous sexual activity nearly triples a person’s heart attack in the hours immediately afterward, especially if the person isn’t very active, according to a research.

3.Stroke

During sex, the brain release hormones called dopamine in men, oxytocin in women and endorphins. These hormones can increase the blood pressure in your veins. Because of the increased blood pressure, blood clots can be pushed to the brain, leading to a stroke.

4.Back injury, muscle pulls and cramps:

A sudden, awkward or vigorous movement can lead to a range of these minor issues like back pains and muscle pulls.

5. Penis fracture