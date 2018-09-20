Pulse.com.gh logo
5 uses of breast milk apart from feeding babies


Other ways you can put your breast milk to good use.

Breast milk has more uses for skin beyond feeding your baby. It provides the essential nutrients to promote growth and development. It also protects your babies against allergies.

The basic composition of the breast milk is carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, as well as water to keep her hydrated, which it does. But breast milk is no ordinary food it has more value than nutrition alone.

READ ALSO: 5 beauty benefits of drinking green tea

This makes it a versatile liquid to treat some skin and health problems. Here are 5 ways you can utilize breast milk at home.

  • Insect bites

Breast milk is loaded with soothing and antibacterial properties that can be used to pesky bug bites.

Apply breast milk ice cube directly to the affected area for some cool relief.

  • Eczema

Eczema is a condition where patches of skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough.

Breastmilk was found to be an equally effective treatment for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, a.k.a. eczema, compared with hydrocortisone in a 2015 study published in the International Journal of Dermatology. The researchers estimated that half of all infants are affected by atopic eczema, which causes itchy, red, swollen and cracked skin.

  • Ear treatment

A few drops of breast milk administered into the entrance of your baby’s ear canal can help clear up her ear infection. ‘Breast milk is an effective and fast acting alternative for sinus infections and as ear infections as it’s filled with antibodies,’ says breastfeeding expert Geraldine Miskin.

READ ALSO: 4 beauty benefits of milk you probably didn't know about

  • Cuts and scratches

Due to it’s sterile and has antiseptic, antibacterial and healing properties, breast milk can be used to disinfect small open wounds – without the sting!

  • Chicken pox

Just as you would apply any other cream or lotion, you can rub your breast milk in your baby’s skin to relieve the itching that comes with chicken pox.

