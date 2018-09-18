5 beauty benefits of drinking green tea

news

Green tea is prepared from unfermented leaves. Green tea has the highest polyphenol content and the least caffeine content, making it a very healthy tea.

Here’s how green tea helps your skin.

Improves skin complexion

Drinking green tea flushes out the toxins from the skin, reducing scars, blemishes, and inflammation.

Fights aging signs

Green tea contains antioxidants that fight the early signs of aging like wrinkles, sun damage, and fine lines on the skin. The polyphenols in green tea are photoprotective – that is, they protect the skin from the damages caused by light, whether natural or artificial.

Treats acne and pimples

The epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) polyphenol from green tea is found to be helpful in treating acne and pimples due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity. It can reduce the redness, swelling, and pain caused by pimples.

Reduce oiliness in skin

The bitter, astringent taste in green tea comes from the tannins it contains. These compounds can shrink your pores and reduce your sebum (natural skin oil) production. This leads to a less oily complexion without the harshness of chemical ingredients in most commercial products.

Gently Exfoliates

Dried green tea leaves have a slightly abrasive texture. This means that you can use them as a homemade facial scrub to eliminate the dead, rough skin cells on your face, as well as any excess oil and pollutants that it contains.