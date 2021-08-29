6 surprising health benefits of sugarcane juice

Want to know more about the health benefits of sugarcane juice?

Keep reading!

1. One of the most important health benefits of sugarcane juice is that it is a diuretic which means that it helps treat urinary tract infections, kidney stones and ensure proper functioning of the kidneys.

2. Sugarcane juice also helps strengthen your liver and is a popular remedy for jaundice. Jaundice is a condition where you find yellow pigmentation of the skin and membrane due to elevated levels of a substance known as bilirubin in the bodily fluids and is triggered by poor functioning liver. What sugarcane juice does is replenish your body with proteins lost and nutrients that it needs to recover quickly.

3. Another important health benefit of sugarcane juice is due to it being rich in the good kind of carbohydrates, protein, iron, potassium and other essential nutrients that make it the ideal energy drinks.

Pulse Nigeria

Especially during hotter weather, a glass of cold sugarcane juice and really life both your health and your depleting levels of energy. It builds up plasma and body fluids and helps counter dryness and fatigue.

4. Sugarcane juice exhibits laxative properties thereby improving bowel movement and relieving constipation. Sugarcane juice also has alkaline properties which means it's good for treating acidity and stomach irritation.

5. It has a low glycemic index (GI) so it comes highly recommended for diabetics. A study showed that drinking sugarcane juice did not alter the blood glucose levels of diabetics drastically but you should check with your doctor before you start to drink some of this yourself.