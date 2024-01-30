ADVERTISEMENT
7 healthy habits to support your liver

Samiah Ogunlowo

By adopting these seven healthy habits you can support your liver and safeguard your overall well-being.

Embrace these healthy habits to support your liver [Bristol Live]
It is responsible for filtering toxins, producing bile, regulating cholesterol, storing vitamins and minerals, and metabolising carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

However, the liver can also be damaged by various factors, such as obesity, alcohol, drugs, infections, and diseases.

Therefore, it is important to take good care of your liver and adopt some healthy habits that can protect it from harm. Here are seven of them;

Water is the elixir of life, and for the liver, it's essential for optimal function. Adequate hydration helps flush out toxins and waste products, ensuring that your liver can efficiently perform its detoxification duties.

Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day [iStock]
Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and consider adding hydrating foods like cucumbers and watermelon to your diet for an extra boost.

Feeding your liver with nutrient-rich foods is like giving it a power-packed fuel to thrive. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your meals.

Foods like leafy greens, berries, fatty fish, nuts, and seeds are particularly beneficial, providing antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support liver function and promote cellular repair.

Excessive alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on your liver, leading to inflammation, fatty liver disease, and even irreversible damage.

Practice moderation by limiting alcohol intake to recommended levels — no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. Better yet, consider enjoying alcohol-free days to give your liver a well-deserved break.

Physical activity isn't just beneficial for your waistline; it's also great for your liver. Engaging in regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, improves insulin sensitivity, and reduces the risk of fatty liver disease.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week, whether it's brisk walking, cycling, or dancing.

Activities like cycling can help improve liver health [BI]
Chronic stress can take a toll on your liver, triggering inflammation and impairing its ability to function optimally. Incorporate stress-reducing practices like meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or tai chi into your daily routine.

Taking time to unwind and prioritising self-care not only benefits your liver but also enhances overall health and well-being.

A restful night's sleep is essential for liver health and overall vitality. Aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night, and establish a relaxing bedtime routine to signal to your body that it's time to wind down.

Avoiding caffeine and electronic devices before bedtime, maintaining a comfortable sleep environment, and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule can all contribute to better sleep quality.

Prevention is key when it comes to liver health, so don't neglect routine health check-ups and screenings. Regular visits to your healthcare provider can help detect any potential issues early on and provide guidance on maintaining optimal liver function.

Be sure to discuss any concerns or symptoms you may have, and follow your doctor's recommendations for liver health screenings, such as liver enzyme tests and ultrasounds.

Your liver is a remarkable organ that plays a vital role in keeping your body healthy and functioning smoothly. By adopting these seven healthy habits you can support your liver and safeguard your overall well-being.

Remember, small changes can yield significant benefits, so start incorporating these habits into your daily life today for a healthier, happier tomorrow.

