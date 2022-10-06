Dear men, sucking breast does not prevent breast cancer - Expert reveals

Health practitioner, Dr Joelle Amissah has debunked claims that sucking the breast can prevent breast cancer,

According to her, the only thing that can help prevent breast cancer is breastfeeding and not men sucking the breast.

When asked if sucking the breast could prevent cancer, Dr Amissah disclosed that breastfeeding rather has the potential of preventing breast cancer than men sucking the breast.

She noted that a hormone called prolactin has a protective effect on the breast which is only stimulated and released when a baby is breastfed.

"There is a hormone called prolactin that has a protective effect on the breast which is only stimulated when a baby sucks the breast. So when the baby is breastfed, the hormone is released and while that is in the system, it protects the breast. So it is breastfeeding and not just sucking the breast," she said.

While debunking claims that when men suck the breast, it prevents cancer, the health expert noted that just sucking the breast cannot prevent breast cancer.

"They are not really helping to prevent breast cancer. They could suck the breast but it doesn't add to preventing breast cancer. Unless it's a baby that is breastfeeding, sucking the breast doesn't help," she added.

The types of breasts

Breasts come in a wide range of shapes and sizes:

Round

The breasts are equally full at the top and bottom.

East-west

The right and left breasts go from the centre of the chest to the sides. The nipples often point in opposite directions.

Side set (widely set)

The shape is similar to the east-west, with a wider space between the breasts.

Teardrop

The breasts are round. The bottoms are slightly wider than the tops, characterized by very smooth lines.

Narrow

The breasts are thin, and the nipples point down. The bottoms are fuller than the tops. The breasts are longer than they are wide.

Asymmetrical

One breast is noticeably bigger than the other.

Bell shape