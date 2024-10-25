Deodorant or antiperspirant for body odour? Which works best & what's the difference?

We will get into the differences between deodorants and antiperspirants, along with which would be best for you.

What’s the difference between deodorants and antiperspirants?

Deodorants

Deodorants eliminate body odour brought on by bacteria growing on the skin, especially under the arms. To keep you smelling good, they use delicious scents and antimicrobial chemicals.

Antiperspirants

Antiperspirants temporarily block sweat glands with aluminium-based compounds, reducing sweat and dampness that can cause odour. They help limit the amount of sweat that reaches the skin's surface.

Although, antiperspirants are not specifically designed to neutralise body odour, they may do so by reducing sweat.

Which one works best for body odour?

If body odour is your biggest issue, deodorant is probably your best bet to address odour without necessarily cutting down on sweat.

It's perfect for people who wish to smell fresh all day long but have mild to moderate perspiration.

If you prefer a natural product, look for deodorants containing natural agents like baking soda or tea tree oil, or deodorants with potent antibacterial components.

If you are an active person or someone who sweats a lot, then use antiperspirant or a combination of antiperspirant and deodorant.

Which is the best for you?

People with sensitive skin may experience sensitivity from aluminium compounds found in certain antiperspirants. If this worries you, use a deodorant made for sensitive skin or one without aluminium.

Also, those who require more rigorous sweat management, particularly for disorders like hyperhidrosis, need antiperspirants.

