Ghana AIDS Commission: Over 100,000 unaware people spreading HIV

Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director General of the Commission, disclosed this alarming information during an interview with JoyNews. The revelation came after the Commission announced the HIV figures at a news conference held in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Dr. Atuahene emphasized that over 28% of people living with HIV have not undergone testing, amounting to approximately 100,000 individuals who remain unaware of their condition. This lack of awareness poses a significant challenge, as these unknowing carriers may unknowingly spread the virus, further exacerbating the epidemic.

Highlighting the importance of knowing one's HIV status, Dr. Atuahene stressed that early detection can significantly impact treatment success rates. Delaying testing until the disease progresses to AIDS can lead to prolonged recovery times, as the immune system takes longer to regenerate and support the body.

With a sense of urgency, Dr. Atuahene announced that the Commission has initiated a proactive approach to locate and bring the more than 100,000 HIV carriers under treatment. To tackle this pressing issue, the Commission has launched an HIV self-test campaign, aiming to increase testing rates and ensure early identification of cases.

The campaign is particularly vital in reaching those underserved by existing HIV services, as some individuals find it challenging to access testing facilities. By bringing the services to their doorstep, the Commission hopes to empower those who fear knowing their status to at least initiate the testing process. This approach is expected to play a crucial role in curbing the spread of the virus and enhancing public health outcomes.

In conclusion, the Ghana Aids Commission's disclosure of over 100,000 unknowing HIV carriers presents a grave concern for the country's public health. Encouraging widespread testing and early detection through the HIV self-test campaign is imperative to mitigate the impact of the disease.