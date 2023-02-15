ADVERTISEMENT
How to know if your consumption of porn and masturbation is ruining your life

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some tell-tale signs that your use of porn and masturbation is destructive?

Here's how porn might be ruining your life [Vistacreate]

According to brain scans, watching pornography has the same effects as drinking alcohol. When you masturbate to porn, a neurological pathway that releases pleasure hormones is activated just like when you drink alcohol or use recreational drugs.

Almost every human engages in the natural act of masturbation. However, a person who can't stop watching porn will masturbate at the same rate and intensity as a drug or alcohol addict.

What are some warning signs?

  • Even if you don't feel sexually stimulated, you still masturbate.
  • Your default response while experiencing unpleasant feelings, such as anger, worry, tension, or despair, is to masturbate for solace.
  • After masturbating, you experience guilt, discomfort, or upset.
  • Masturbation affects your relationships, work, and in personal life.
  • You might miss appointments, postpone activities, or leave social functions early to masturbate.
  • You engage in masturbating in public because you can't wait to get home.
  • You masturbate for hours to the point that you hurt yourself.
  • Your sex life becomes less fulfilling.
  • Relationship problems and you have little affection for your partner because of pornography and masturbation.
  • You experience erectile dysfunction.
  • A person engages in risky activity just to watch porn like viewing it in public.
  • You watch increasingly intense and weird types of porn.
  • Despite feeling angry or humiliated after seeing porn, you keep doing it.
  • You spend a lot of money on porn, for example, you are subscribed to many only fans' accounts.

If these describes you, then you need to get help.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
