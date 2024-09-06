ADVERTISEMENT
How to lighten dark underarms and thighs using these 3 ingredients

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you're looking for a natural and simple way to lighten dark armpits and thighs, you can do so with just three common ingredients found in your kitchen.

These ingredients are known for their skin-lightening properties and can help improve the appearance of dark areas over time. Here's how to do it:

  1. Lemon Juice: Lemon is a natural bleaching agent due to its high vitamin C content and helps in exfoliating dead skin cells that can cause darkness.
  2. Baking Soda: This is a gentle exfoliant that helps to remove dead skin and unclog pores, which can prevent further darkening.
  3. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil has moisturising properties that soothe irritated skin and help restore the skin’s natural glow.
baking soda and coconut oil
baking soda and coconut oil baking soda and olive oil LoveThisPic
Prepare the mixture:

  • Take 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of baking soda.
  • Mix in 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.
  • Stir the mixture until it forms a smooth paste.

Application:

  • Clean the affected areas (armpits or thighs) with warm water to open the pores.
  • Apply the mixture evenly to your armpits or inner thighs, gently massaging in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes.
  • Let the paste sit for 10-15 minutes.
Rinse off:

  • After the mixture has dried, rinse it off with lukewarm water.
  • Pat the skin dry and apply a light moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated.
  • Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for noticeable results over time. Consistency is key!
  • Avoid shaving or using harsh deodorants during the process, as these can contribute to darkening.
  • Patch test: Always do a patch test on a small area of your skin to ensure you don’t have any allergic reactions to the lemon juice or baking soda.
Getting rid of dark armpits [Thrive Naija]
Getting rid of dark armpits [Thrive Naija] Pulse Nigeria

With regular use of this simple remedy, you should see a gradual lightening of your armpits and thighs, leaving the skin feeling smoother and brighter.

