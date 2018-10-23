How to use honey to get rid of chicken pox scars

news

Honey, coconut oil and aloe vera are the spice girls of the beauty world. They are used in almost every face mask, lotion, shampoo and many more.

Itchy inflamed rash, chicken pox is rare these days but some adults still have reminders of their chickenpox, such as scarring.

Honey is one of the best kitchen ingredients for treating chicken pox scars because it can hydrate the skin, leaving it soft, radiant, and glowing. The antioxidants in honey nourish damaged skin, potentially helping the scar healing process.

Ingredients

1 tbsp of honey

1 tbsp of oatmeal

1 tbsp of water

Method

Add water to the oatmeal and leave to soak for 30 minutes.

Crush it until smooth with a wooden ladle.

Add honey and mix until properly combined.

Apply the paste to the affected area and rinse it off after 15 to 20 minutes.

Apply it twice weekly for effective results.