Here are some five signs in your breast that require immediate medical attention once spotted.

1. Dimpling: Also known as "peau d'orange" (French for "orange peel skin"), dimpling refers to the appearance of small, dimpled, or pitted areas on the skin of your breast.

This can be a sign of an underlying issue, so it's essential to consult a healthcare professional if you notice this change in texture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowyourlemons. com Pulse Ghana

2. Unusual rash and sore: An unusual rash on your breast can manifest as redness, irritation, or changes in skin texture.

It may not necessarily be itchy, but if you notice any persistent, unexplained changes in your breast skin, it's crucial to have it evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Unusual rash Pulse Ghana

3. Detected lump: The most well-known sign of breast abnormalities is the presence of a lump. These lumps can vary in size, shape, and tenderness.

ADVERTISEMENT

While not all lumps are cancerous, any new or unusual lump in your breast should be assessed by a medical professional to determine its cause and, if necessary, to rule out breast cancer.

Knowyourlemons.com Pulse Ghana

4. Changes in skin color: Changes in skin color can manifest as redness, inflammation, or darkening of the skin on or around your breast.

These changes can be subtle but might indicate an underlying issue that requires medical attention.

Knowyourlemons Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Inverted nipples: An inverted nipple is one that appears pulled inward rather than pointing outward.

While some individuals have naturally inverted nipples, if you notice a recent change in the position of your nipple or if it becomes inverted when it was not before.

knowyourlemons Pulse Ghana

It's important to consult a healthcare provider to rule out any underlying concerns, including breast cancer.

6. Thick area: if some parts of the breast thicken up it could be as a result of breastfeeding or menstruation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if thickness does not disappear after breastfeeding or menstruation, seek medical attention immediately

Know your lemons Pulse Ghana

Nipple discharge: Nipple discharge can vary in color, consistency, and frequency.

It may be clear, bloody, green, yellow, or milky, and it can occur spontaneously or with pressure applied to the breast or nipple.

While nipple discharge can have benign causes, it can also be a sign of an underlying health issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaky lemons Pulse Ghana

These signs can be indicative of various breast conditions, not just cancer.