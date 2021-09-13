Men's health: 5 men's sex myths you should ignore and how to be active

When it comes to sex, there are many myths men face that lead to a lot of misinformation and judgements. Hence, we bring to your attention some common sex myths about men that need to be debunked.

Masturbation is unhealthy

Men are the subject of many jokes surrounding masturbation. The idea is that the more you masturbate, the more harmful it is. Interestingly, it’s not harmful at all. It increases mental stability, freshens up the mind and helps in focused concentration.

Masturbation affects relationships

No, your relationship with your spouse will not be affected by masturbation. But, it will, in turn, enhance your sex life more. Your wife will feel a rush of adrenaline with your increased sexuality. Masturbation helps couples to understand each other’s bodies intricately, accounting for great sex.

Sexual health and fertility are connected

Of course, good health accounts for a seamless fertile pregnancy, but if couples are facing problems in conceiving children, science has provided some outstanding innovations that help couples in such difficult circumstances.

Sex increases cancer risk

According to researches, men who have sex are less likely to have cancer diagnoses before the age of 70. Men who experience frequent orgasms also recorded a 50% lower mortality risk than those who didn’t indulge in sex frequently.

Medicines can affect sexual life