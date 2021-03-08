There is nothing that is as beneficial to our health than the various gifts of nature. Unarguably, palm wine is one of them.

Palm wine is a sweet, tasty drink that is gotten from the sap of various species of palm tree such as the Palmyra, date palms, and coconut palms.

It is one of the most popular drink in the world. As a matter of fact, it can be said to be the most popular; as almost anyone who has lived in West Africa, Central Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America can tell you something about it. Especially the sweetness.

However, what is believed to be unknown by many is the amazing health benefits of this heavenly drink.

Palm wine is exceptionally good for our health. Its health benefits cannot be overemphasized.

Here are some of the amazing health benefits of palm wine.

1. Palm wine has the ability to fight against cancer

Although this might sound unbelievable, it is true. Palm wine contains riboflavin, which is also known as Vitamin B2.

Riboflavin is an antioxidant which helps in the fight against some cancer-causing agents called free radicals. A moderate consumption of fresh palm wine is enough to bless the body with the right amount of Vitamin B2.

2. Palm wine increases eyesight

Palm wine contains the antioxidant, Vitamin C. And Vitamin C, on the other hand, helps in maintaining good eye health.

Additionally, it contains Vitamin B1 (thiamine), which also helps in improving our vision.

This is why it is still argued till date that our grandparents in the village have better eyesight than us because palm wine is their beverage.

3. Palm wine helps in maintaining a healthier skin, hair, and nail

Palm wine is a proud carrier of Iron and vitamin B complex. And iron and vitamin B are needed for a healthy skin, hair, and nail.

Also Iron is very very useful for the development, growth, and functioning of some cells in our body. This is why palm wine is helpful in promoting wound healing. Because it repairs the tissues and promotes the growth of healthy cells.

4. Palm wine reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Research shows that heart failure, which is an example of cardiovascular disease, can be regulated by drinking moderate amounts of palm wine.

The study was conducted by Lindberg and Ezra in 2008.

Additionally, the potassium which is contained in palm wine has been proven to improve heart health and bring down hypertension.

However, an excess consumption of palm wine has adverse effects like destroying the liver.

5. It promotes lactation

In countries like Cameroon, Ghana, and Nigeria, palm wine to help a lactating mother when she has limited breast milk production. It is very effective, and it works like magic.

Precaution

Preservatives and sweeteners distort the originality of the wine; therefore making it not good for our health.

Also, like every other thing that is excessively consumed, palm wine can have its negative effect as well.

Here are some negative effect of excessive consumption of palm wine

In conclusion, try as much as you can to avoid fermented palm wine in excess, because it is detrimental the health. A fermented palm wine is like spoilt fruits. Only in rare cases can they be said to be useful.

If we must consume palm wine for its sweetness and various health benefits, then we should concern ourselves with fresh palm wine.