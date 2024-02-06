You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

While eggs are beneficial to your diet, moderation is key. Here's why sticking to just one egg a day could be a wise choice.

Cholesterol concerns

The primary argument against consuming multiple eggs daily revolves around cholesterol. One large egg contains about 186 mg of cholesterol, all in the yolk.

Although recent studies suggest dietary cholesterol has a lesser impact on blood cholesterol levels than once thought, individuals with diabetes or existing heart conditions are often advised to be cautious about their egg intake.

Balanced diet benefits

Diversity in your diet is crucial for getting all the necessary nutrients. Relying too heavily on eggs could mean missing out on the benefits of other protein sources like legumes, fish, and lean meats, which offer varied vitamins and minerals essential for overall health.

Caloric caution

While eggs are relatively low in calories, with about 70 calories per large egg, adding multiple eggs to your daily diet could inadvertently increase your calorie intake.

This is especially significant if you're trying to manage your weight and not compensate by reducing calories from other sources.

Saturated fat and heart health

Eggs also contain saturated fats—about 1.6 grams in one large egg. While this amount is not alarmingly high, eating several eggs daily can contribute to an intake of saturated fat beyond the recommended limits, potentially affecting heart health over time.

Ultimately, how many eggs you should eat in a day depends on your overall diet, health condition, and nutritional needs. For many, one egg a day fits well into a balanced diet without exceeding cholesterol or calorie limits.

Eggs are undeniably nutritious and a valuable addition to most diets. Yet, like with all foods, moderation is essential.

Limiting yourself to one egg a day can help manage cholesterol intake, encourage dietary variety, and maintain a balanced diet.