Is your urine yellow? Here's why

Here are some reasons why your urine is yellow:

1. The drinks you take

The colour of urine is influenced by the amount of water you drink. Drinking more water and staying hydrated results in diluted, pale urine, while dehydration causes the yellow pigment to become stronger. The urochrome pigment in urine is diluted by water, making it clear.

Additionally, beverages like beers and energy drinks can change urine colour by containing pigments that can make it yellow.

2. Food

Although they are mostly harmless, certain meals and fruits can change the colour of your urine. Sweet potatoes, corn, lemons, pineapples, and carrots can all turn your pee yellow.

3. Drugs and medications

As you may have noticed, medications you take, particularly those for malaria, may alter the scent of your urine in addition to its colour.

This includes laxatives, antibiotics, and some cancer-treating chemotherapy medications.

You should check with your doctor to know if it is a side effect.

4. Medical conditions

Changes in urine colour, such as yellowing or cloudy urine, may show kidney or liver problems. If symptoms like pain, fever, vomiting, or back pain are present, it may indicate bladder or kidney infections.

Antibiotics and supplements can also cause urine to be yellow. It's important to monitor urine colour and symptoms to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.

5. Exercise

You get dehydrated after working out, which causes your urine to turn a dark yellow.

Exercise causes the body to produce certain chemicals, and when muscles break down, urobilin, a yellow pigment, is released, which is why your urine turns yellow.

