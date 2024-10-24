ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Is your urine yellow? Here's why

Temi Iwalaiye

What does it mean if your urine is yellow?

Why your urine is yellow [Adobestock]
Why your urine is yellow [Adobestock]

A normal urine colour ranges from clear to pale yellow, so when it’s yellow, it’s a clear red flag. It could be a result of an underlying issue.

Recommended articles

The colour of urine is influenced by the amount of water you drink. Drinking more water and staying hydrated results in diluted, pale urine, while dehydration causes the yellow pigment to become stronger. The urochrome pigment in urine is diluted by water, making it clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, beverages like beers and energy drinks can change urine colour by containing pigments that can make it yellow.

Although they are mostly harmless, certain meals and fruits can change the colour of your urine. Sweet potatoes, corn, lemons, pineapples, and carrots can all turn your pee yellow.

ALSO READ: Why does your urine change colour? Here's what it means

What's normal or not about your urine colour [MetropolisHealthcare]
What's normal or not about your urine colour [MetropolisHealthcare] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As you may have noticed, medications you take, particularly those for malaria, may alter the scent of your urine in addition to its colour.

This includes laxatives, antibiotics, and some cancer-treating chemotherapy medications.

You should check with your doctor to know if it is a side effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in urine colour, such as yellowing or cloudy urine, may show kidney or liver problems. If symptoms like pain, fever, vomiting, or back pain are present, it may indicate bladder or kidney infections.

Antibiotics and supplements can also cause urine to be yellow. It's important to monitor urine colour and symptoms to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.

You get dehydrated after working out, which causes your urine to turn a dark yellow.

Exercise causes the body to produce certain chemicals, and when muscles break down, urobilin, a yellow pigment, is released, which is why your urine turns yellow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, take note of the following changes as these may be the reasons for yellow urine.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aloe vera plant is a must in your home [HGTV]

Why aloe vera plant is a must in your home

Why your urine is yellow [Adobestock]

Is your urine yellow? Here's why

Stomach pain after sex [OceanProperty]

Did he shift your womb or not? 5 reasons for stomach pain after sex

African countries without malaria [fishermancove/shuttershock]

6 African countries without the malaria parasite