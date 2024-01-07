Berla Mundi unveils heartwarming "How We Met" tale at wedding ceremony

Among the highlights of this joyous occasion was Berla's heartfelt sharing of the "How We Met" story, offering a glimpse into the romantic journey that led to their union.

The wedding, which took place on January 5, was marked by an intimate setting that allowed the couple to exchange vows and create lasting memories with close family and friends.

Berla Mundi took the opportunity to narrate the beautiful tale of their journey from acquaintances to life partners.

“…And I said I love this guy because he’s been sending me DMs for many many months… and I said this guy is cute but then again, I don’t like social media stuff so I didn’t pay attention to it.

“And then Naana showed me his picture and immediately I started sending messages to people asking “do you know this guy?”

“And eventually Efua’s husband who is the best man later found out that they grew up together and he married one of my best friends and then now one of my best friends who's marrying me,” she shared at their reception.