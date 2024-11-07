ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Here's why it's dangerous to use a car charger to charge your phone

Temi Iwalaiye

Your car's USB port may seem convenient, but it’s your phone’s silent battery killer.

Should you use your car charger to charge your phone [vhedia]
Should you use your car charger to charge your phone [vhedia]

When you plug your phone into your car's USB port, you might assume it's charging efficiently, but you would be so wrong.

Recommended articles

Here’s why:

It's best to avoid cheap, unreliable chargers, especially those that plug into your car's cigarette lighter.

ADVERTISEMENT

These chargers often don't deliver the advertised power, and if they have multiple ports, the power is divided between them, further reducing their strength.

Many car USB ports only provide 0.5 amps of power. To truly charge your phone while using it, you need at least two amps of power.

This means your phone's battery would be undercharging or overcharging.

Many car USB ports only provide enough power to slow down the battery drain, not to actively charge your phone.

This is like running in one spot—you're not moving forward. While newer cars are starting to offer higher-powered USB ports, they're still relatively rare.

ADVERTISEMENT
Should you charge your phone with a car charger [adobestock]
Should you charge your phone with a car charger [adobestock] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: You've been charging your phone the wrong way your whole life — here's how to do it

Generic car chargers chargers may not be able to regulate voltage properly, which can lead to overheating and damage to your phone's battery.

This problem is worsened by power surges, such as when you turn on the air conditioning in an older vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Here’s why you should stop charging your phone overnight

  1. For safe and efficient charging, consider buying a manufacturer-approved 12-volt adapter with a USB port that provides at least two amps of power.
  2. Connect it only when your car is running, and unplug it when you're not using it.
  3. As an alternative, a portable battery pack or power bank that can provide a reliable and independent charging solution.
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

The most advanced photo collage maker you should try - insMind [Plenty of free collage templates]

The most advanced photo collage maker you should try - insMind [Plenty of free collage templates]

Global Conference Alliance: Now in Ghana!

Global Conference Alliance: Now in Ghana!

Can money be a love language? [Freepik]

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath [VistaCreate]

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath