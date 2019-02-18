Why did you leave your last job?

I can assure you that this question will come up in your next job interview except you’re a fresh job-seeking graduate with no work experience.

This job interview question is one of the many important questions hiring managers will ask you and it may come in various ways.

If you’re an employed candidate and you’re considering a job change, the question may come like this: Why are you looking for a new position now?

If you’re unemployed at the time you go for the job interview, the hiring manager may ask you something like this: Why did you leave your most recent position?

However the question comes to you in a job interview, it’s important you think it through before you respond to it.

Before you decide to apply for a job in another company, you obviously have your reasons and this is exactly what the interviewer wants to know.

But remember, this is an official conversation between you and a hiring manager and you should beware that there are things you shouldn’t discuss in a conversation like this.

The general rule to answering this question is that you’re leaving to move toward a better opportunity without making badmouthing your previous or current employers.

Try make the hiring managers think their company provides an awesome opportunity you’ve been looking forward to in your career and that the job role you apply for in their company is something you can’t resist.

Take a look at the example below:

I have worked for my company for four years and I have learnt a lot working with some amazing colleagues. I have worked my way up to the position of a senior editor, managing a team of five reporters that beat its target by 25% in the last quarter of 2018. However, I feel I need some new challenges to get much better in my career. This position really appeals to me because I believe it’ll allow me manage a bigger team and achieve more.

The interviewer will definitely love a response like this and here’s why.

You state how long you worked for the previous employer and also mention the fact that you were considered for promotion in the company. You go on to talk about your achievement in the role and at the same time cited a positive reason for wanting to leave the company.

This sounds great and no interviewer anywhere in the world would fault you for leaving a company because you want to grow and achieve more in your career.

Note: While answering this question, don’t say anything negative about your boss, colleagues and the organization even if any of them is responsible for your resignation or dismissal.