EMMY AWARDS'23: The stars and style

Reymond Awusei Johnson

It was a night of dazzling showcase of glamour and style, with a gathering of stars, business leaders, and influential figures, all dressed in captivating attire as they graced the red carpet at the annual Exclusive Men of the Year Awards, which took place on Saturday, October 14, at the Grand Arena, AICC in Accra.

Colors and sequins shone, and the attendees paid great attention to detail in their fashion choices. The stylish and dapper gentlemen exuded confidence and elevated the ambiance of the night with their impeccable style.

While individual achievements were the focus of the event, the Emmy Awards also highlighted the exceptional fashion and style of the stars and attendees present.

The Emmy Awards, now in its seventh year, celebrate exceptional individuals who have achieved remarkable feats in competitive categories spanning various fields, including creative arts, business, media, technology, and sports.

On a night filled with glitz and glamour, here is how your favorite stars made a statement on the red carpet.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
Fashion Choncho Nana
Fashion Choncho Nana Pulse Ghana
MofeDamijo
MofeDamijo Pulse Ghana
