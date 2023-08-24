Essential items every woman should carry in her purse

Here's a list of essential items that every woman should consider carrying in her purse to stay prepared for various situations.

Safety Pins: Safety pins are incredibly versatile tools that can be a lifesaver in various situations. From fixing a loose button to securing a torn strap, safety pins can help you temporarily mend your clothing until you can properly repair it.

Mini Sewing Kit: A mini sewing kit containing a needle, thread, and a few different colored buttons can be a game-changer. Whether it's a popped seam or a small tear in your outfit, having a sewing kit can allow you to quickly make a discreet repair and carry on with your day.

Tissues or Handkerchiefs: Tissues or small handkerchiefs can prove invaluable in numerous scenarios. They can help you clean up spills, wipe your hands, or even provide temporary relief if you find yourself without toilet paper in a public restroom.

Sanitary Products: For obvious reasons, carrying a few sanitary pads or tampons is crucial. Even if you're not expecting your period, having these items on hand can be a great help to you or someone else in need. It's better to be prepared than caught off guard.

Hand Sanitizer: Maintaining good hand hygiene is important, especially when you're on the go. A small bottle of hand sanitizer can help you clean your hands before eating or after touching surfaces in public places.

Breath Mints or Gum: Fresh breath is a confidence booster. Keep a small pack of breath mints or gum to help you stay refreshed, especially after meals or before meetings.

Portable Phone Charger: In today's digital age, having a portable phone charger can be a lifesaver. It ensures you stay connected, especially when you're out and about for an extended period.

Hair Accessories: A few hairpins, hair ties, or a mini hairbrush can help you tame your hair if it suddenly becomes unruly or if the weather takes a toll on your hairstyle.