The Ghanaian businessman has passed among many young chief executive officers with excellent fashion sense.
Birthday photos of Kwadwo Safo stir social media
Commercial pilot and CEO of Katanka group of companies Kwadwo Safo Jnr has in a post shared on social media stirred a reaction from netizens.
The young executive turned a year older on February 24, 2023, sharing a photo of himself in a popping green short-sleeve and matching pants with a caption, “GOD DID. Grateful to my living God and family for always being there for me. Happy birthday to me. 3 more to 40.”
His post triggered some reactions from social media users, from receiving well wishes to some amused about the cost of pair of Gucci sneakers he rocked.
