Birthday photos of Kwadwo Safo stir social media

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Commercial pilot and CEO of Katanka group of companies Kwadwo Safo Jnr has in a post shared on social media stirred a reaction from netizens.

The Ghanaian businessman has passed among many young chief executive officers with excellent fashion sense.

The young executive turned a year older on February 24, 2023, sharing a photo of himself in a popping green short-sleeve and matching pants with a caption, “GOD DID. Grateful to my living God and family for always being there for me. Happy birthday to me. 3 more to 40.”

His post triggered some reactions from social media users, from receiving well wishes to some amused about the cost of pair of Gucci sneakers he rocked.

