The new healthcare product is directly delivered to customers via Vodafone’s mobile money platform, Vodafone Cash. By dialling *110 # from any Vodafone number, customers will be able to access three distinctive plans - Akoma, Sankofa and Gyenyame.

The launch of this health insurance product follows extensive research, which revealed that consumers want flexible payment options for healthcare services. The product addresses this challenge by delivering quality healthcare in a simple and timely manner to the doorstep of customers.

Commenting on the initiative, Martinson Obeng-Agyei, Head of Mobile Financial Services at Vodafone Ghana said:

‘’The culture of innovation that exists within Vodafone propels us to continuously deliver groundbreaking products and services. This unique product is a true reflection of our passion for innovation and health. We know from insights, that cost is one of the challenges that deter Ghanaians from seeking quality healthcare. We want our customers to feel empowered to access quality healthcare services. We are confident that this partnership will definitely improve access to healthcare and redefine the industry’s approach to developing insurance products.’’

Speaking at the launch, Beatrice Amponsah, CEO, Cosmopolitan Health Insurance said:

‘’Cosmo remains optimistic that the newly introduced package will offer subscribers reliable and guaranteed access to quality healthcare. Since 2014, Cosmopolitan Health Insurance (CHI) has been at the forefront of the health insurance sector, delivering on its mandate. Our strategic objective is to provide excellent and professional customer services to our clients and we are excited that this product, which is in partnership with Vodafone Ghana, delivers that.’’

Customers can choose the minimum plan, Ankoma and pay Ghc 5 per month in order to enjoy an insurance cover worth Ghc 80 per day. Customers will receive Ghc 100 cover per day when they select the Sakofa plan and pay Ghc 8 premium monthly. Customers can also subscribe to the Gyenyame plan, which offers an insurance cover of Ghc 150 per day by paying Ghc 10 monthly.

The successful indigenous company operates per Act 852 of the National Health Insurance Law (2012) as a health insurance company, with the aim of providing excellent and professional customer service to its clients. Nationwide, the company enjoys a comprehensive partnership with over 700 accredited Health Service Providers (HSPs).