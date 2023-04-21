New Look: ThisisAccra shines spotlight on Accra's culture and tourism for future growth

Beyond its new visual identity, the rebrand outlines a clear vision that is focused on ThisisAccra becoming the driving force behind Ghana’s cultural and tourism growth, helping to showcase the unique perspectives of its people to a global audience and fostering a sense of collaboration to create a positive impact whiles contributing to the city's continued success as a vibrant and dynamic cultural hub.

ThisisAccra’s new visual identity has been unveiled for the first time in its brand launch video below:

The refreshed brand captures the essence of Accra's vibrant spirit and embodies their passion for showcasing the best of this dynamic city.

ThisisAccra aims to provide an engaging platform that will showcase the diverse and dynamic culture, arts, food, music, sights, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship scene of Accra and eventually be the go-to platform for anyone interested in discovering and experiencing the best of Accra.

