Area Codes Jam is an annual entertainment show held in some selected communities around the country. The community entertainment show is put together by YFM and sponsored by Black Rock Honey Whiskey.

The “Omo Ada” hitmaker Medikal had the crowd chanting and singing to all his songs. He performed “Too Risky”, “Kpo Keke” smash hit jam tagged “Wrowroho” which from the look of things was the crowd’s favourite. Medikal had the crowd so spell-bound with his performance that he made the audience turn on their phone light in a glow in the dark fashion that momentarily, the only source of light at the venue was from the phone lights of patrons.

Wendy Shay can sure work up a crowd with her firecracker performance where she was dancing left and right without losing her singing breath even once.

From “Uber Driver”, “Masakra”, “Stevie Wonder” among other songs, she kept the audience enthralled through-out her performance.

Other acts who thrilled patrons with their energetic performances at the event were Pappy Kojo, Flowking Stone, Kofi Mole, Gasmilla, Fameye, Donzy, Ayisem. Also bursting with energy, they dished out hit songs to the delight of patrons.

The rest are Feli Nuna, Eno Barony, Dopenation, among many others also did their bit to entertain patrons at this year’s Area Codes Jam. In fact, it will be difficult for organisers or patrons to award the best performer at the 2019 edition of Area Codes Jam because the pace of all the acts who mounted the stage to perform at this year’s event was brilliant.

Speaking at the side-lines of the Area Codes Jam, Programmes Manager of YFM Eddy Blay expressed his pride in the success of the event.

‘’Area Codes Jam started in 2009 and we have given our community quality entertainment since the maiden edition in Dansoman. We couldn’t have done it without the artistes who have always given their all to Area Codes Jam. To the team from YFM who always put the event together, I say kudos” he said.

“It is not just a mantra when we say we are the number one (1) urban radio station in Ghana. YFM brings music and entertainment from all over the globe closer to you. With diverse shows, you’re guaranteed to find something new with every listen’’ he stated.

According to Eddy Blay, Area Codes Jam is slated for September and November in Kumasi and Takoradi respectively.