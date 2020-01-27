The announcement was made publicly today after weeks of scrutiny and selection by the board.
Musician Jah Phinga is leading with 9 nominations including Artiste of the year category.
The Discovery of the year is the category with the highest number of nominees showing increasing interest and growth of the award scheme instituted about three years ago.
Public voting has also commenced via the Ultimate Elections voting App.
The voting public can also vote for their favorite nominees to win bigger in this year Volta Music Awards.
Entertainment School of the year
Three Town Senior High School
Nursing Training College, Keta
Nursing Training College, Ho
Mawuli School, Ho
Keta Business Senior High School, KetaBusco
Ho Technical University.
University of Health and Allied Science, Ho
Artiste of The Year
Jah Phinga
Raingad
Planet Machette
Keeny Ice
Zygee
Remy J
Agbeshie
Camidoh
Best DJ/Promoter of the Year
Ahoefa Mimz
Dj Flexal
Dj Stephen
Dj Kindergaten
Dj Larry
Dj TellerOne
Dj NoBossBoi
Martin Feanot
Gospel Song of the year
Mighty God - Bro James
Akpe - Faffa
Mawuko - Jah Phinga
Nyame So - Kay
Okokroko - Koby Confidence
Mehia Wo - Mama Feli
Prayers - Nana
Aseda - Quame Gaby
Manor Agbe - Selorm Razy
Blema Mawu - Sika Coleman
Female Vocalist of the Year
Queen Eyram
Kafui Chordz
Faffa
Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year
Ephraim - Insane
Mc Beatz - Negavade
TimzBeatz- Bad Energy
Redemption on - Block Holder
Jay Watz- Winning
Eson- Bond
Best Entertainment Company of the year
OnGod Events
Strawman Events
Versatile Entertainment
Promo Guru
Mac D Empire
Best Group of the Year
Kleensers
Brada Yawda
X-CEL
LeGgaz
Motion
Media House of the year
Global 105.1Fm
West Fm 97.5
Volta 1 Tv
Stone Media Line
Mav Films GH
K2Pixels
Online Influencer of the Year
D.Klassgh.com
Vibez Afric
Urbanrock.net
Ndwompa
Standoutentgh.com
Best Performer of the Year
Nuh Prince
Wolfman
Raingad
Xupa
Faffa
Fiamor
Agbeshie
Keeny Ice
Reggae/DanceHall Song of the year
Danger Zone - 22 Foli
Dem Sell Out - Wolfman
Bad Energy - Blaze Bwoy
Try Again - Ghazza Wan
Suh Weliv - Ryzzlah Stylah
Don't Worry - Akillix
We Need Change - Eekay ft Spicer
I Believe - Jay Avid
Winning - Shieshie Nitan
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Shieshie Nitan
Wolfman
22 Foli
Blaze Bwoy
Ghaza Wan
Skery Zee
Willy Wanna
HighLife Song of the year
Insane by Ephraim ft Samini
Volta Baby by Evivim
Odo by Ice Phlame
Elavanyo by Itan Ranks ft Agbeshie
Wo Deka by Jah Phinga ft Godwin Selorm
Odo Pa - Latino ft Patolyn
Julia - Trey LA ft KD Bakes
Calling - Xupa ft Koo Ntakra
HighLife Artiste of the Year
Ephraim
Evivim
Latino
Hip Hop Song of the Year
Dear Mama - Zygee
Block Holder - Mawuli Young God ft Keeny Ice
Hope - Planet Machette
Vex - Kojo Teezy
Truth - Tom D'Frick ft Fire Crew
4th June - Jessy
Akume - Tokz
Don't Talk - Koteakeh
We Kings - Pj DaAthur
Gospel Artiste of the year
Bro James
Kay
Qwame Gaby
koby Confidence
Mama Feli
Sika Colemna
Faffa
Song Writer of the Year
Jah Phinga - Wo Deka
RainGad ft. Keeny Ice - Junction
Jessy - Friend
FemiDeBankBoy - Orphans
Tben ft. Ella Naise - Hustle
Kudjoe Daze - Make Money
Remedie - Again
Kapone Spartan - Mama
Faffa - Akpe
Fiamor - Money
Brainny Setor - No Weapon ft Spicer
Rapper of the Year
Jessy
Planet Machette
Tokz
Keeny Ice
Tom D'Frick
Trey LA
Discovery of the Year
Lightman
Blaze Bwoy
Brada Yawda
Boy Goodie
Gaza Bwoy
Gilly
iOna
Kafui Chordz
Ice Phlame
Koran
Onga
Kosi Ynot
Sika Coleman
Tben
Tom D'Frick
Tyme Laid
Koteakeh
Male Vocalist of the Year
Camidoh
Ephraim
Jah Phinga
Best Collaboration of the Year
Keeny ft Spicer - Super Woman
Lightman ft Edem -Negavade rmx
Jah Phinga ft. Godwin Selorm - Wo Deka
Trey LA ft KD Bakes - Julia
Lofty Fullpage ft Edem - Saviour
Kleensers ft Agbeshie - Oluwa
Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes - For My Lover
Planet Machette ft. Skery Zee - Lamp Laugh
Zygee ft Cano Z - Habada
RainGad ft. Keeny Ice - Junction
Remy J ft. DJ BlackBoi - Tupenga
Ephraim ft Samini - Insane
Shadow Wane ft Camidoh - One Question
Dklass ft. Various Artiste- Our Time
Most Popular Song of the Year
Wo Deka - Jah Phinga
Negavade - Lightman
For My Lover - Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes
Junction - RainGad
Gbelengbelen - Jessy
HipLife Song of the Year
Temperature - 22Foli
If You Believe - Brada Yawda
Negavade - Lightman
No Weapon - Brainny ft Spicer
Awoe Nawo - Fiamor
Konekt - Lega
Gbelengbelen - Jessy
Honenie Nexor - Latino
Ilele - Remy J ft Kush Elikem
Mayi - Tokz
Number One - Xupa
E go over you - Mawuli Young God
Habada - Zygee ft Cano Z
Mawuko - Jah Phinga
Emenyanyae – Koran ft. Agbeshie
HipLife Artiste of the Year
Zygee
Jah Phinga
Fiamor
Koran
Brainny Setor
Music Video of the Year
Keeny Ice ft. Victor AD - Ebe God
Qwame Gaby - Aseda
Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes- For My Lover
Brainny Setor ft. Spicer - No Weapon
Trey LA ft. KD Bakes - Julia
Lycon Steve - Where she dey?
Planet Machette - God
Lofty FullPage ft. Edem - Saviour
Linchpin ft. Bills Blay - Odo
Kosi Ynot - Kanewu
Faffa - Kpegbadza
Xupa - Number One
Latino - Oda Pa
Traditional Troupe/Artiste of the year
Selorm Razy Music and Dance Ensemble
Asogli Love and Unity Borborbor Group
Gbefi Dunenyo Borborbor Group
Dzidefo Borborbor Group Akatsi
Royal Youth Club, Agbedrafor, Akatsi
Nutifafa Borborbor Group - Awudome
Dodome Avexa Unity Borborbor Group
Gefia Nutifafa Borborbor Group, Akatsi
Shaggy Mensah - Duamenefa