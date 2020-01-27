The announcement was made publicly today after weeks of scrutiny and selection by the board.

Musician Jah Phinga is leading with 9 nominations including Artiste of the year category.

The Discovery of the year is the category with the highest number of nominees showing increasing interest and growth of the award scheme instituted about three years ago.

Public voting has also commenced via the Ultimate Elections voting App.

The voting public can also vote for their favorite nominees to win bigger in this year Volta Music Awards.

Entertainment School of the year

Three Town Senior High School

Nursing Training College, Keta

Nursing Training College, Ho

Mawuli School, Ho

Keta Business Senior High School, KetaBusco

Ho Technical University.

University of Health and Allied Science, Ho

Artiste of The Year

Jah Phinga

Raingad

Planet Machette

Keeny Ice

Zygee

Remy J

Agbeshie

Camidoh

Best DJ/Promoter of the Year

Ahoefa Mimz

Dj Flexal

Dj Stephen

Dj Kindergaten

Dj Larry

Dj TellerOne

Dj NoBossBoi

Martin Feanot

RELATED: Grammy 2020: Burna Boy loses out to Angelique Kidjo; see list of winners

Gospel Song of the year

Mighty God - Bro James

Akpe - Faffa

Mawuko - Jah Phinga

Nyame So - Kay

Okokroko - Koby Confidence

Mehia Wo - Mama Feli

Prayers - Nana

Aseda - Quame Gaby

Manor Agbe - Selorm Razy

Blema Mawu - Sika Coleman

Female Vocalist of the Year

Queen Eyram

Kafui Chordz

Faffa

Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year

Ephraim - Insane

Mc Beatz - Negavade

TimzBeatz- Bad Energy

Redemption on - Block Holder

Jay Watz- Winning

Eson- Bond

Best Entertainment Company of the year

OnGod Events

Strawman Events

Versatile Entertainment

Promo Guru

Mac D Empire

Best Group of the Year

Kleensers

Brada Yawda

X-CEL

LeGgaz

Motion

Media House of the year

Global 105.1Fm

West Fm 97.5

Volta 1 Tv

Stone Media Line

Mav Films GH

K2Pixels

Online Influencer of the Year

D.Klassgh.com

Vibez Afric

Urbanrock.net

Ndwompa

Standoutentgh.com

Best Performer of the Year

Nuh Prince

Wolfman

Raingad

Xupa

Faffa

Fiamor

Agbeshie

Keeny Ice

Reggae/DanceHall Song of the year

Danger Zone - 22 Foli

Dem Sell Out - Wolfman

Bad Energy - Blaze Bwoy

Try Again - Ghazza Wan

Suh Weliv - Ryzzlah Stylah

Don't Worry - Akillix

We Need Change - Eekay ft Spicer

I Believe - Jay Avid

Winning - Shieshie Nitan

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Shieshie Nitan

Wolfman

22 Foli

Blaze Bwoy

Ghaza Wan

Skery Zee

Willy Wanna

HighLife Song of the year

Insane by Ephraim ft Samini

Volta Baby by Evivim

Odo by Ice Phlame

Elavanyo by Itan Ranks ft Agbeshie

Wo Deka by Jah Phinga ft Godwin Selorm

Odo Pa - Latino ft Patolyn

Julia - Trey LA ft KD Bakes

Calling - Xupa ft Koo Ntakra

HighLife Artiste of the Year

Ephraim

Evivim

Latino

Hip Hop Song of the Year

Dear Mama - Zygee

Block Holder - Mawuli Young God ft Keeny Ice

Hope - Planet Machette

Vex - Kojo Teezy

Truth - Tom D'Frick ft Fire Crew

4th June - Jessy

Akume - Tokz

Don't Talk - Koteakeh

We Kings - Pj DaAthur

Gospel Artiste of the year

Bro James

Kay

Qwame Gaby

koby Confidence

Mama Feli

Sika Colemna

Faffa

Song Writer of the Year

Jah Phinga - Wo Deka

RainGad ft. Keeny Ice - Junction

Jessy - Friend

FemiDeBankBoy - Orphans

Tben ft. Ella Naise - Hustle

Kudjoe Daze - Make Money

Remedie - Again

Kapone Spartan - Mama

Faffa - Akpe

Fiamor - Money

Brainny Setor - No Weapon ft Spicer

Rapper of the Year

Jessy

Planet Machette

Tokz

Keeny Ice

Tom D'Frick

Trey LA

Discovery of the Year

Lightman

Blaze Bwoy

Brada Yawda

Boy Goodie

Gaza Bwoy

Gilly

iOna

Kafui Chordz

Ice Phlame

Koran

Onga

Kosi Ynot

Sika Coleman

Tben

Tom D'Frick

Tyme Laid

Koteakeh

Male Vocalist of the Year

Camidoh

Ephraim

Jah Phinga

Best Collaboration of the Year

Keeny ft Spicer - Super Woman

Lightman ft Edem -Negavade rmx

Jah Phinga ft. Godwin Selorm - Wo Deka

Trey LA ft KD Bakes - Julia

Lofty Fullpage ft Edem - Saviour

Kleensers ft Agbeshie - Oluwa

Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes - For My Lover

Planet Machette ft. Skery Zee - Lamp Laugh

Zygee ft Cano Z - Habada

RainGad ft. Keeny Ice - Junction

Remy J ft. DJ BlackBoi - Tupenga

Ephraim ft Samini - Insane

Shadow Wane ft Camidoh - One Question

Dklass ft. Various Artiste- Our Time

Most Popular Song of the Year

Wo Deka - Jah Phinga

Negavade - Lightman

For My Lover - Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes

Junction - RainGad

Gbelengbelen - Jessy

HipLife Song of the Year

Temperature - 22Foli

If You Believe - Brada Yawda

Negavade - Lightman

No Weapon - Brainny ft Spicer

Awoe Nawo - Fiamor

Konekt - Lega

Gbelengbelen - Jessy

Honenie Nexor - Latino

Ilele - Remy J ft Kush Elikem

Mayi - Tokz

Number One - Xupa

E go over you - Mawuli Young God

Habada - Zygee ft Cano Z

Mawuko - Jah Phinga

Emenyanyae – Koran ft. Agbeshie

HipLife Artiste of the Year

Zygee

Jah Phinga

Fiamor

Koran

Brainny Setor

Music Video of the Year

Keeny Ice ft. Victor AD - Ebe God

Qwame Gaby - Aseda

Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes- For My Lover

Brainny Setor ft. Spicer - No Weapon

Trey LA ft. KD Bakes - Julia

Lycon Steve - Where she dey?

Planet Machette - God

Lofty FullPage ft. Edem - Saviour

Linchpin ft. Bills Blay - Odo

Kosi Ynot - Kanewu

Faffa - Kpegbadza

Xupa - Number One

Latino - Oda Pa

Traditional Troupe/Artiste of the year

Selorm Razy Music and Dance Ensemble

Asogli Love and Unity Borborbor Group

Gbefi Dunenyo Borborbor Group

Dzidefo Borborbor Group Akatsi

Royal Youth Club, Agbedrafor, Akatsi

Nutifafa Borborbor Group - Awudome

Dodome Avexa Unity Borborbor Group

Gefia Nutifafa Borborbor Group, Akatsi

Shaggy Mensah - Duamenefa