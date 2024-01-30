ADVERTISEMENT
Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

Anna Ajayi

There are certain things you might want to avoid doing around your new partner, at least initially.

Farting in front of a new partner is a no-no [Youtube]
Being comfortable with your new partner is great, but there are certain things you might want to avoid doing around them, at least initially.

Every relationship is different and what works for one couple might not work for another.

However, these tips are generally good practice, especially in a new relationship where you're still getting to know each other. That said, here are six key things to steer clear of:

It's natural, but let's face it, it can be a bit off-putting. In the early stages of a relationship, you might want to excuse yourself or hold it in until you're alone.

Just like farting, burping is a natural bodily function. However, loud burping can come across as rude or unrefined, especially in the beginning stages of dating.

Talking about your romantic history can be a minefield. It's usually best to keep the conversation away from past relationships to avoid any unnecessary jealousy or comparisons.

While you don’t need to be dressed to the nines all the time, maintaining basic personal hygiene shows that you respect yourself and your partner.

Constantly checking your phone when you’re with someone is a no-no. It can make your partner feel unimportant and ignored.

While honesty is key in any relationship, over-sharing personal or family issues too soon can be overwhelming. It's important to find the right balance.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi

