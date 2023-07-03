ADVERTISEMENT
10 trending Kente styles that took over the 'gram in June

Berlinda Entsie

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles. Brides-to-be, here’s an inspiration for you.

Brides in kente outfits
Brides in kente outfits

One thing that makes the ceremony outstanding is the theme colour for the day. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their bodies or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

Creativity runs in every woman’s veins and we always have to appear stunning.

2023 is here and it is already shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year for to-be brides. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style options than ever before to choose from as far as Ghanaian traditional marriage is concerned.

Today, we focus on all the iconic Kente outfits brides walked down the aisle with in June this year.

Be inspired by empowering Kente colour palettes for your perfect Ghanaian wedding.

Brides in kente outfits
Brides in kente outfits Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
